Cubs Bite Captains in Road Trip Opener

July 24, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release





(South Bend, IN) - The South Bend Cubs (15-16, 52-47) scored seven runs in the first three innings, including five in the second, to beat the Lake County Captains (17-14, 57-43) on Wednesday. The Cubs won game one of a three-game series at Four Winds Field, 8-2.

South Bend's Rafaelin Lorenzo started the five-run second-inning rally. The Cubs' DH doubled into left-centerfield and scored when the second hitter of the inning, Jonathan Sierra, singled. After Cole Roederer followed with a single, Rafael Narea dropped down a sacrifice bunt. Captains starting pitcher Eli Lingos fielded the roller, but threw the ball away at first. Both Sierra and Roederer scored and, when the ball rolled under the glove of Ruben Cardenas in right field, Narea took second. Two batters later, Yonathan Perlaza knocked in Narea with a single. After moving to second on a wild pitch, Perlaza scored when D.J. Artis singled.

The Cubs added two more runs in the third. Lingos walked Lorenzo with one out and then walked Roederer with two outs. Narea then lofted a soft fly ball down the left field line and Jonathan Engelmann tried to make a diving catch. The ball fell under Engelmann's glove and rolled past the left fielder for a double that scored both Lorenzo and Roederer to push South Bend's lead to 7-0.

Cubs starter Peyton Remy put up zeroes in both the run and hit columns until the fifth when Engelmann ended an 11-pitch at-bat with a single to left. Remy did not give up another knock and kept the Captains scoreless through 4.2 innings before Casey Ryan took over.

Lake County scratched across a run against Ryan in the sixth. Quentin Holmes led off with a double down the left field line. Bo Naylor came up next and grounded a single through the right side to score Holmes.

The Captains got another run in the eighth against reliever Sean Barry. Holmes reached on an infield single. Two batters later, Jose Fermin hit a grounder back to the mound and the Cubs caught Holmes in a pickle, but botched the rundown. Perlaza, the third baseman, threw low to second and the ball skipped into right field, moving Holmes to third. With runners on the corners, Cardenas slammed a liner back up the middle that knocked Barry's glove off his hand. The ball rolled in the grass between first and second as Holmes scored. Barry scampered to the ball and tossed to first to retire Cardenas for an RBI ground out.

South Bend scored the game's final run in the eighth against Captains reliever Brendan Meyer. Jonathan Sierra began the frame with a single and, after Meyer struck out the next two men, scored on a double by Marcus Mastrobuoni.

Ryan (2-1) picked up the win for the Cubs. He pitched 2.1 innings and allowed one run on two hits with two walks and no strikeouts.

Lingos (2-1) took the loss. The lefty allowed seven runs, six earned, over four innings. He gave up seven hits, walked two and struck out one.

The Captains will try to end the Cubs' three-game winning streak on Thursday night in game two of the series. First pitch at Four Winds Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

