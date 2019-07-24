Dominant Pitching Leads Snappers to Series Opener Win

July 24, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Snappers News Release





Burlington, IA - The Beloit Snappers received dominating pitching today to defeat the Burlington Bees 5-1 in Iowa. Beloit pitching held the Bees to just one run, while scattering just 4 hits in a very impressive and dominating performance.

Beloit would get the scoring started pushing across 4 unanswered runs to open up the evening.

The second inning was where it all began before Beloit blew it open in the fourth to jump out to the early 4-0 advantage.

In the second, Nick Osborne would lead the inning off with a double to put their first runner in scoring position of the game. Then, just two batters later, Nick Ward would lace a single to centerfield plating Osborne and the first run of the game.

In the fourth, the Beloit bats would erupt hanging a 3 spot on the board all starting with a single and stolen base from Skyler Weber to lead off. Moments later, Lester Madden singled to plate Weber and put the Snappers up 2-0.

Now with just one runner on and two outs, Max Schuemann would unload on a ball left field, crushing it over the fence for a 2-run homer and extending the lead to 4-0.

After a run for Burlington in the bottom half of the fourth, Beloit would tack on one more insurance run in the sixth. In the inning, the Snappers would get runners on first and second with no outs looking for more. Max Schuemann would then continue his big night knocking in Weber for another RBI and extending the lead back to 4.

Beloit pitching continued to dominate holding Burlington scoreless the rest of the game and leading the Snappers to the 5-1 victory tonight.

Reid Birlingmair got the ball to begin the game and was absolutely dominant throwing 7 solid innings giving up just one run. Birlingmair was so dominant tonight that he only allowed 6 baserunners the whole outing, while punching out 8 to earn the win today.

Birlingmair would be relieved in the eighth giving way to Calvin Coker who picked right up where Birlingmair left off. Coker would close the game out throwing 2 scoreless innings, while punching out four and not allowing a single baserunner.

Beloit will be back in action tomorrow looking to secure the series win over Burlington with first pitch at 6:30.

