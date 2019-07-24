Snappers Defeat Bees 5-1 to Open Series
July 24, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release
Burlington dropped the opener of a three game set with Beloit, 5-1 Wednesday night. Bees' batters could only muster four hits, as Snapper's starter Reid Birlingmair went a full seven innings.
Adrian Rondon drove in the lone Burlington run with a line double down the left field line scoring Livan Soto from first. Soto had opened the fourth inning with a line single to right.
Luis Alvarado took the loss. He threw four innings, allowed six hits, four runs and walked two. He struck out two. Parker Joe Robinson relieved, and went two frames. He gave up two hits and a run. He walked one and struck out four.
Chad Sykes, the 10th round pick of the Angels in this year's draft, made his full season debut in the seventh. The former UNC-Greensboro star went two innings, walked two, struck out four and gave up one hit.
Eduardo Del Rosario gave up one hit and struck out one in the ninth.
The teams meet again on Thursday for a 6:30 start.
Adrian Rondon of the Burlington Bees watches his RBI double
