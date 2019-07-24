Dragons Notes for Wednesday

July 24, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Wednesday, July 24, 2019 l Game # 31 (101)

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (16-14, 59-38) at Dayton Dragons (14-16, 42-58)

LH Robinson Ortiz (1-4, 5.31) vs. RH Lyon Richardson (2-7, 4.61)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the first game of a three-game series. 2019 Season Series between Dayton and Great Lakes: Loons 7, Dragons 3 (at Dayton: Loons 3, Dragons 1).

Lodolo Starting Thursday: Nick Lodolo, the Cincinnati Reds 2019 first round draft pick, will make his Midwest League debut for the Dragons as the starting pitcher on Thursday, becoming the 18th first round pick to play for the Dragons. He joins the Dragons from Billings, where he tossed 11.1 innings, struck out 21 and walked no one, and posted a 2.38 earned run average. Lodolo played at TCU and was a 2019 2nd Team All-American as a junior after posting a 2.36 earned run average in 103 innings. He walked 25 batters and struck out 131, surrendering just 76 hits.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won six of their last nine games.

The Dragons went 3-3 on their West Division road trip, winning two-of-three at Quad Cities and losing two-of-three at Kane County.

Individual Notes

Pabel Manzanero is batting .361 (26 for 72) over his last 18 games. In the Second Half, Manzanero leads the league in both extra base hits (17) and slugging percentage (.548). He is 2nd in doubles (12), 3rd in hits (37), tied for 4th in home runs (4), tied for 7th in RBI (17).

Michael Siani has a 10-game hitting streak, going 19 for 43 (.442). Siani's .364 batting average in July ranks 5th in the MWL.

Since May 24, Siani has played in 47 games and is batting .322 (59 for 183) with 21 stolen bases. Since May 24, he ranks tied for second in the MWL in batting average and first in the MWL in runs scored, hits, and stolen bases.

- Dragons top hitters in July (20 G) are Michael Siani (.364, 8 SB), and Pabel Manzanero (.325, 3 HR, 13 RBI, .538 slg. pct.).

Matt Pidich over his last 19 games: 1.29 ERA, 35 IP, 22 H, 11 R, 5 ER, 11 BB, 36 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, July 25 (7:00 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Ryan Pepiot (0-0, 0.00) at Dayton LH Nick Lodolo (no record)

Friday, July 26 (7:08 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Stephen Kolek (6-6, 4.98) at Dayton LH Connor Curlis (3-3, 3.63) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.