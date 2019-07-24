Late Rallies Fall Short In 5-3 Loss

July 24, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





CLINTON IA - A Thomas Jones home run was not enough for the Clinton LumberKings who fell 5-3 to the Kane County Cougars on Wednesday night at NelsonCorp Field. Clinton's (21-10, 54-46) late rallies fell short of the Cougars (21-10, 56-44) early offense which locked both teams into a tie atop the Western Division.

Kane County was the first to score - scratching a run across in the top of the second inning. Dominic Fletcher and Buddy Kennedy each singled to open the frame and Blaze Alexander brought home a run with an RBI ground out.

In the bottom of the third, Clinton tied the score at one. Bubba Hollins opened the inning with a double to left - the first LumberKings hit of the game - and scored on a Zach Scott RBI single to right.

Cougars starter Ryan Weiss allowed just one more run over his six innings of work and earned the win. He allowed two runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out three.

The LumberKings took their only lead of the night with Jones solo home run in the fifth inning. The clout went for his eighth of the year and was the final run of the night allowed by Weiss (6-5).

Kane County jumped in front for good in the top of the seventh inning. Clinton starter Tanner Andrews began the inning and allowed a Buddy Kennedy home run to left to begin the inning - and following a walk to Blaze Alexander - was taken out of the game.

Nathan Alexander followed Andrews (4-4) and after retiring the first batter he faced surrendered a two-run home run to Zach Shannon. The blast put the Cougars on top for good and they added to their lead in the top of the eighth with a single run.

Over the final two innings, Clinton challenged Kane County but had both rallies fall short on the only two double plays turned in the game.

The LumberKings will meet the Kane County Cougars for game two of their three-game series on Thursday night. Clinton will throw righty Alberto Guerrero (4-4, 2.89) while Kane County will tap right Adrain Del Moral (1-2, 3.26). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. (CDT). Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas with the pregame show on 6:15 p.m. with the pregame show on 100.3 FM WCCI and online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio app.

Game two of the homestand will be the final "Thirsty Thursday" of the month of July. For fans 21 years and older come down to the ballpark and start the weekend early with $2 select beers sold throughout the ballpark all game long.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.