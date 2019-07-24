Ortiz Headlines Offensive Struggle

DAYTON, Ohio - After not making it through the second inning in his last start, 19-year-old Robinson Ortiz delivered a career performance on Wednesday night in a 2-0, ten-inning victory over the Dayton Dragons at Fifth Third Field.

Ortiz tossed a career-high seven 2/3 innings allowing just two hits and two walks. The Dominican righty struck out five on 94 pitches. His earned run average is now 1.96 in his last nine starts. Joel Inoa (W, 2-2) and Justin Bruihl (S, 1) carried the momentum from Ortiz's start and threw the final two 1/3 innings without ceding a run.

Great Lakes and Dayton combined for only seven hits in regulation and didn't see the first run of the game cross the plate until the top of the tenth inning. Chris Roller started the inning on second base and scored on a ball bounced up the middle by Romer Cuadrado that was bobbled in center field by Michael Siani. Dan Robinson added to the Loons' lead on a single two at-bats later.

Dayton came close in the bottom of the tenth by bringing the go-ahead run to the plate, but Bruihl got a ground out of Miguel Hernandez to finish the game.

The Loons win grants them a 1-0 start to a six-game road trip to Dayton and West Michigan. Game two is Thursday with Dodgers 2019 third-round-pick Ryan Pepiot taking on 2019 seventh-overall-pick Nick Lodolo. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. Radio pregame coverage begins at 6:30.

