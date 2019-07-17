TinCaps Game Notes: July 17 vs. Peoria (Game 93)

July 17, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (7-17, 40-52) vs. Peoria Chiefs (4-20, 34-59)

LHP Ryan Weathers vs. RHP Kyle Leahy

Wednesday, July 17 - Parkview Field - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 93 / 138)

LISTEN: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn

WATCH: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV

LAST GAME: Before Tuesday's off-day, the TinCaps lost the finale of their road trip at Clinton, 6-5, in 11 innings.

ROAD REVIEW: The TinCaps went 3-6 on their longest road trip of the season- 9 games over 10 days. Fort Wayne started off with consecutive wins at Great Lakes, before losing the finale in Midland, Mich., and then dropping 2 of 3 at Burlington, and all 3 at Clinton.

SWEET ROAD CHICAGO: Thanks to the Padres, TinCaps players and staff spent last Tuesday's off-day in Chicago. After a 3-game series in Midland, MI, the team bused to Chicago and toured the Willis Tower Skydeck, The Bean at Millennium Park, and Navy Pier, while capping the day off with a boat tour of Lake Michigan and an Italian dinner.

ROSTER MOVES: On Sunday the Padres transferred infielder Luis Almanzar from the TinCaps to the AZL Padres 2. Infielder Ethan Skender has joined the 'Caps from Arizona. He made his debut Sunday. Skender, who's from Metamora, IL, which is just about 15 miles northeast of Peoria (he grew up going to Chiefs games), was drafted by San Diego in the 28th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. Three separate knee surgeries prevented him from making his pro debut until this summer. In 14 games in the Arizona League, the 22-year-old was slashing .385/.441/.673 (1.114 OPS) with 2 doubles, 2 triples, 3 homers, and 15 RBIs... Tuesday the Padres promoted righty reliever Carlos Belen to Double-A Amarillo... Lefty reliever Cullen Dana has been added to the roster today. He'll become the 44th different 'Cap this year (19 position players, 25 pitchers).

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have the best ratio of strikeouts to walks in the MWL this season (3.16). 'Caps pitchers have also walked the fewest batters in the MWL, averaging only 3.0 per 9 innings. Over the last 4 games, Fort Wayne pitchers have 49 strikeouts and only 7 walks.

MAKING HIS MARK: Infielder Tucupita Marcano has the 2nd lowest K% (9%) and swinging strike % (4%) in the MWL.

HOT CURRY: After a slow start to the season, since Memorial Day Weekend, Michael Curry has been one of the MWL's top hitters. In 38 games since May 26, Curry has slashed .298/.393/.484 (.877 OPS) with 8 doubles, 5 homers, and 22 RBIs. Curry's OPS during this stretch ranks 5th in the MWL.

HUNTING HITS: Like Curry, catcher Blake Hunt has had a different kind of season since May 26. Over his last 32 games, Hunt has slashed .311/.353/.443 (.796 OPS) with 11 doubles, 1 triple, 1 homer, and 17 RBIs.

WALK & RUN: Outfielder Jawuan Harris has the 2nd highest BB% in the MWL at 16%. He's also 6th in stolen bases with 19.

FORT WAYNE 5: Thursday night is unofficially "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz" Night at Parkview Field. Fort Wayne has been heavily discussed on the show so far this month. It's kind of hard to explain. There's a release about it on TinCaps.com. But today, the City of Fort Wayne's Mayor, Tom Henry, was on the show as he proclaimed Thursday as "The Unofficial Dan Le Batard with Stugotz Occurrence Day." Seriously. The entire cast of the show was planning to come to Thursday's game, but ESPN's lawyers thwarted that.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.