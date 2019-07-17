Dragons 5K at Fifth Third Field this Saturday

Dayton, Ohio - The annual Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates is taking place this Saturday, July 20, at 8:00 a.m. at Fifth Third Field. The event began in 2011 and has become a local tradition as one of the largest races in the Miami Valley region, featuring over 2,000 people each year.

All participants will receive four (4) tickets to a Dragons game, a Dragons 5K neon green shirt, a Dragons hat, NEW finisher's medal and entry to the post-race party inside the stadium for themselves and their supporters. The cost is $30 for adults and $15 for youth age 17 and under.

Fans can still sign up online at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup or by visiting the box office at Fifth Third Field between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. You can also sign up for the race on Saturday starting at 7:00 a.m.

Early race bag and bib pickup for participants will take place on Friday, July 19 from 11am-6pm at Fifth Third Field located in front of the Dragons Box Office. Anyone not able to make early race bag pickup can pick up their bag and race bib before the race beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20.

2019 Miss Ohio, Caroline Grace Williams, is scheduled to perform the national anthem and will have a meet and greet station close to the start/finish line before the race.

The race will begin at 8:00 a.m. and participants may choose to run or walk the course. Baby strollers are also permitted. The course will move through downtown Dayton and end back at the ballpark for a post-race party. Dragons Green Team and entertainment will once again be featured throughout the racecourse.

The post-race fun includes fruit and water for participants, a kid's obstacle course, face painters, inflatable games, an appearance by Heater and Gem, health and wellness booths, yoga exercises in centerfield and more activities for the whole family. Concession stand food, Kona Ice and beer will also be available for purchase after the race.

Once race results are finalized, there will be an awards ceremony around 9:30 a.m. where the top three male and female overall finishers will receive a specially engraved baseball bat. Awards will also be given out to the top 3 overall males and females in each age group, top 3 finishing groups and top 3 high school running teams. Top groups will receive great group prizes and the grand prize is a luxury suite to a future Dragons game!

For any Dragons 5K related questions, please visit the Dragons 5K race page or Dragons 5K FAQ.

The 2019 Dragons 5K is being presented by Orthopedic Associates. As the regional leader in comprehensive orthopedic care, Orthopedic Associate's passion is helping Dayton's families get back to doing what they love. Orthopedic Associates is proud to be the trusted orthopedic provider serving your Dayton Dragons for more than a decade. Learn more at www.OAdoctors.com.

