Rain Clears, Cougars Storm Back

July 17, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Kane County Cougars





Geneva, Illinois - The Kane County Cougars (52-42, 17-8) scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to walk off on the Bowling Green Hot Rods (56-39, 17-8) by a final of 6-5 on Wednesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. Alek Thomas tied the game with a two-run single in the ninth and Joey Rose won it with a sacrifice fly.

The Cougars took a 2-0 advantage in the first inning. Joey Rose and Buddy Kennedy collected RBI singles. Bowling Green broke through to tie the score in the fifth. Ford Proctor belted a run-scoring double to cut the Cougar lead in half. Jonathan Aranda tied the score with an RBI base hit.

The Cougars regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth on Zac Almond's sacrifice fly. Alek Thomas snuck under a tag on a bang-bang play at the plate. Bowling Green manager Reinaldo Ruiz argued the call and was ejected. However, Bowling Green responded in the top of the sixth, tying the game on Roberto Alvarez's RBI ground out.

Chris Betts slammed a go-ahead solo homer in the top of the 8th. Grant Weatherspoon made it 5-3 Hot Rods with an RBI single.

In the bottom of the ninth, Tim Susnara and KeShawn Lynch started the frame with singles. Tra Holmes sacrificed those two to second and third on a bunt. Alek Thomas tied the game with a single. Joey Rose won it with a sac fly to left.

Wesley Rodriguez (5-1) earned the win, tossing a scoreless top of the ninth. Joel Peguero (2-1) blew the save and suffered the loss. He allowed all three runs in the ninth.

