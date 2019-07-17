Dragons Notes for Wednesday

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 l Game # 25 (95)

Modern Woodmen Park l Davenport, Iowa l 7:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (11-13, 39-55) at Quad Cities River Bandits (14-9, 57-32)

RH Jhon De Jesus (2-8, 4.64) vs. LH Jonathan Bermudez (2-0, 5.55)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Quad Cities River Bandits (affiliate of the Houston Astros) in the first game of a three-game series. 2019 Season Series between Dayton and Quad Cites: First meeting tonight.

Last Game: Monday: Dayton 9, Beloit 1. The Dragons scored in each of the first five innings on the way to a sweep of the three-game series. Bren Spillane and Claudio Finol each had three hits and Pabel Manzanero hit a two-run home run. Michael Siani had two hits, two walks, and three runs scored. Dragons pitchers Eduardo Salazar, Adrian Rodriguez, and Jerry D'Andrea combined to scatter nine hits.

Team Notes

The Dragons completed their nine-game homestand on Monday with a record of 5-4. They went 4-2 in six games vs. West Division teams.

The Dragons have a 10-game winning streak this season (June 2-12). They enter the series in Quad Cities with three straight wins, their second longest winning streak of the year.

The Dragons completed their three-game series with Beloit with more walks than strikeouts, drawing 13 walks while striking out 10 times.

Dragons pitchers posted an ERA of 2.00 (54 IP, 12 ER) in the six home games against West Division opponents Wednesday-Monday. Dragons relievers allowed three runs in 27 innings (1.00 ERA) in those six games.

Individual Notes

Pabel Manzanero over his last 12 games is 20 for 49 (.408). In the Second Half, Manzanero leads the league in extra base hits (15) and is tied for first in doubles (10), tied for first in RBI (17), tied for first in hits (31), and tied for second in home runs (4). He ranks first in slugging percentage (.598), 5th in OPS (.949), and 7th in batting average (.337).

Bren Spillane over his last 14 games is batting .400 (20 for 50).

Michael Siani is hitting .387 in his last nine games with four stolen bases. In his last four games, Siani is 8 for 17 (.471).

Morgan Lofstrom over his last five games is batting .353, and five of his six hits are doubles.

- The Dragons top hitters in the Second Half (24 G) are Pabel Manzanero (.337, 10 doubles, 4 HR, 17 RBI, .598 slg. pct.); Bren Spillane (.355, 5 doubles, 1 HR, 10 RBI). - Dragons top hitters in July are Manzanero (.351 with a .647 slg. pct., 13 RBI); Spillane (.375/.550), and Siani (.325, 4 SB).

Matt Pidich over his last 17 games: 1.16 ERA, 31 IP, 19 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 10 BB, 30 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, July 18 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-7, 4.41) at Quad Cities RH Brett Daniels (4-4, 1.59)

Friday, July 19 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Alexis Diaz (7-4, 5.18) at Quad Cities RH Jose Bravo (1-2, 3.78)

