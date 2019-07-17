Hot Rods Game Notes

Attached are the game notes for today's 6:30 PM CDT first pitch between the Bowling Green Hot Rods (17-7, 56-38) and the Kane County Cougars (16-8, 51-42). Tonight's contest starts a three-game series.

About Monday... The Bowling Green Hot Rods and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers finished off a three-game series on Monday afternoon with the Hot Rods completing a sweep with an 8-4 win. Wisconsin took a two-run lead in the top of the second, but it didn't last long with Bowling Green rallying in the third. Ford Proctor singled and scored when Chris Betts doubled and Jonathan Aranda scored on a wild pitch while Connor Hollis and Betts both crossed on a single off the bat of Jordan Qsar to give BG a 4-2 lead. Proctor and Betts both drove in runs in the fourth to extend the lead to 6-2 before Wisconsin plated a pair of runs in the top of the fifth to cut the Hot Rods lead to 6-4. Hollis homered in the seventh and drove an RBI single to the outfield, capping the scoring as the Hot Rods delivered an 8-4 win to sweep the Timber Rattlers in the series finale, securing a sweep.

Awesome Osmy... Osmy Gregorio recorded just two total hits over the two games on Sunday, but he managed to earn one in each game, extending his hitting streak to 15 games. He extended the streak with a seventh-inning homer in the resumption of Saturday's game, then singled in the sixth inning of game two. Gregorio is now 25-for-58 (.431) with three doubles, a home run, nine RBI, and ten runs scored, raising his batting average by 60 points to .212, its highest point since April 12. Additionally, he snapped a 126-at-bat home run drought dating back to May 24 with his game one blast to left field. Gregorio's hit streak is the longest by a Hot Rods since Jim Haley ripped off a 16-game streak from July 26-August 14, 2018. The longest hit streak in Hot Rods history remains a 17-gamer recorded by Kyeong Kang in 2009.

He's Aranda Fire... Gregorio hasn't been the only Hot Rods hitter tearing it up at the plate. Since joining BG on June 25, Aranda is batting .355 in 17 games. He's also hit safely in nine-straight games to the tune of a .444 average. The lefty has a homer and three doubles while driving in 10 runs, scoring eight more and posting an OBP of .487.

Against the Cougars... BG returns to Geneva, IL for the first time since 2017, where the Hot Rods took the three-game series 2-1. While 2018 went BG's way as well, the all-time series between the two clubs is separated by just a game with Bowling Green ahead 14-13 heading into Wednesday's series opener. The Hot Rods swept the Cougars in 2012, 3-0, but Kane County has accomplished the feat twice against BG in 2013 and 2014. The Cougars won by their largest margin in the all-time series on July 11 with a 9-2 victory while Bowling Green's biggest margin was nine-run win during the 2016 season. The Hot Rods are 6-6 all-time at Northwestern Medicine Field ahead of the series.

Monday's Notes... Proctor recorded his 22nd multi-hit game...Hollis picked up his 11th multi-hit and fourth multi-RBI game...He also homered for the first time since April 27 vs. Lansing...Aranda has an nine-game hitting streak...He also recorded his fourth multi-hit game...Aranda record his second multi-RBI contest...Betts picked up his 16th mutli-hit game and 15th multi-RBI contest...Qsar recorded his second multi-RBI effort...He also has a six-game hitting streak...Sampen's four runs allowed were his most allowed since June 4 at South Bend, a span of six starts...Sampen also earned his fourth-consecutive win...Costanzo worked 3.0 innings, tying his season and career-high...It's his longest outing with the Hot Rods...Bowling Green swept Wisconsin for the third time in franchise history (also 2013 and 2016)...All three sweeps occurred at home...Bowling Green earned their sixth series sweep of the season, their first since July 6-8 vs. West Michigan...Five of those sweeps have occurred at Bowling Green Ballpark...The Hot Rods are 33-17 at home...They're 45-27 against right-handed starters...Bowling Green is 19-5 in day games and has won five straight daytime contests...BG is 40-7 when out-hitting their opponent...

