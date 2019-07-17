Homers Lead Rattlers to Win on Their Return Home

July 17, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release





GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers powered their way to a 6-1 win over the South Bend Cubs on Wednesday night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Wisconsin hit three homers to win the first game of a six-game homestand.

Connor McVey put the Timber Rattlers up on the second pitch of the bottom of the first inning. McVey lined a long homer to left, his fourth home run of the season, and the Rattlers had the lead.

South Bend tied the game in the fourth inning. Fidel Mejia grounded into a 6-4-3 double play with runners on the corners to score Clayton Daniel from third base.

Rattlers starting pitcher Justin Jarvis would work through a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning and pitch a 1-2-3 sixth inning to keep the game tied. Jarvis allowed one run on four hits and two walks with one strikeout.

Wisconsin broke the game open in the bottom of the sixth inning on a pair of two-run home runs. Jesús Lujano started the game with a single. David Fry followed with a home run to left and the Rattlers were up 3-1. South Bend starting pitcher Derek Casey walked Thomas Dillard and that was the end of Casey's night. Gabriel García greeted Cubs reliever Ivan Medina with a long home run past the videoboard in left-center to give Wisconsin a 5-1 lead.

Fry's home run was his twelfth of the season. García's homer was his eleventh of the season. García has homered in three of his last four games.

Korry Howell added to the Wisconsin lead with an RBI double in the eighth inning. Howell was 2-for-4 on Wednesday night to extend his current hitting streak to six games. He is 10-for-25 during this hitting streak.

Max Lazar closed out the game with three scoreless innings out of the bullpen to pick up his first professional save.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak that the Rattlers had after dropping the final three games of a six-game road trip that ended on Monday.

Game two of the series is scheduled for Thursday night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Logan Gillaspie (3-5, 3.74) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Brailyn Marquez (3-4, 4.48) is set to start for the Cubs. Game time is 7:05pm.

Wisconsin is going back to the prehistoric era for their Annual Dinosaur Night on Thursday. There will be a T-Rex, digging for fossils on the beach, and several other surprises. Plus, the first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a Timber Rattlers Safari Hat from 4imprint. Thursday is a Craft Brews and Brats Night presented by Fox River Brewing Company and 105.7 WAPL. Everyone can enjoy Cher-Make brats for just $2 each. Fans of legal drinking age can have a variety of craft brews for $2.

The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM and the TuneIn Radio app starting with the Papa John's Pizza Pregame Show at 6:45pm. MiLB.tv subscribers can watch the game over the internet.

R H E

SB 000 100 000 - 1 5 0

WIS 100 004 01x - 6 9 0

HOME RUNS:

WIS:

Connor McVey (4th, 0 on in 1st inning off Derek Casey, 0 out)

David Fry (12th, 1 on in 6th inning off Derek Casey, 0 out)

Gabriel García (11th, 1 on in 6th inning off Ivan Medina, 0 out)

WP: Justin Jarvis (3-1)

LP: Derek Casey (4-6)

SAVE: Max Lazar (1)

TIME: 2:37

ATTN: 4,584

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.