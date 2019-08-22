TinCaps Game Notes: August 22 at Dayton (Game 127)

August 22, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-34, 57-69) @ Dayton Dragons (25-33, 53-75)

LHP Cullen Dana vs. RHP Eduardo Salazar

Thursday, Aug. 22 - Fifth Third Field (Dayton, OH) - First Pitch 7 PM (Game 127 / 138)

LISTEN: John Nolan & Evan Stockton (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

Watch: MiLB.TV

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps dropped game one of a three-game series at the Dayton Dragons, 6-4.

MAKING HIS MARK: Shortstop Tucupita Marcano made SportsCenter on Monday night for a behind-the-back flip to second base for a force-out in the 8th inning. It was No. 7 on Top 10 Plays... On June 26, Luis Almanzar made a diving catch at first base that landed at No. 2... In 2017, Fernando Tatis Jr. had 2 catches at shortstop make SC Top Plays, while Reinaldo Ilarraza had 1... Marcano has the 2nd lowest K% in the MWL at 9.2%. He has the 4th lowest swinging strike% (4.6%). With 33 walks against only 43 strikeouts, his BB/K ratio (0.77) ranks 8th. Marcano smacked a double and a triple on Tuesday night, his team-leading 35th multi-hit game of the season. It was also Marcano's fourth game with two extra-base hits this season.

RIPKEN RIPS IT: Infielder Ripken Reyes smacked a double and a home run in Wednesday night's game, driving in two runs in the process. The former San Diego Torero is 5-for-14 since joining the TinCaps last Saturday with three extra-base hits (a double, a triple, and a home run). Reyes, who is named after Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr., also has an OBP of .400 and an OPS of 1.186.

HOT CURRY: Left fielder Michael Curry had a season-best 8-game hitting streak and a season-long 12-game on-base streak snapped on Wednesday night... In 64 games since May 26, Curry's .896 OPS is 2nd in the MWL to only Lansing's Griffin Conine. Curry's .315 AVG and .412 OBP are also second in the Midwest League....Curry's .484 SLG is 3rd to just Conine and Gabriel Moreno...During his 8-game hitting streak, Curry was batting .481 with an OPS of 1.255...The former Georgia Bulldog had two hits in four straight games.

SKEND IT IN, ETHAN: Infielder Ethan Skender continued his hot hitting on Wednesday night, smacking a two-run single in the 7th inning. Since joining the TinCaps on July 14th (31 games), Skender is slashing .319/.388/.440 with 6 doubles, a triple, 2 home runs and a team-high 23 RBIs.

JUST INFORMATION: Over his last 27 games (since July 21), second baseman Justin Lopez has slashed .314/.351/.486 (.837 OPS) with 9 doubles, 3 homers, and 14 RBIs... Lopez went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored on Wednesday night, his 20th multi-hit game of the season...Lopez, 19, is 1 of only 3 teenagers in the MWL with 11 home runs this season. The others are Burlington infielder Kevin Maitan, the No. 24 Angels prospect, and Lansing catcher Gabriel Moreno, the No. 9 Blue Jays prospect.

DWS, OBP: Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton leads the MWL in OBP (.407)... He also leads the league in HBP (29), setting a single-season franchise record. That includes being hit by 4 pitches in a game against Cedar Rapids on July 22 (which tied a MiLB record and has never happened before in a MLB game). The previous franchise record for HBP in a season was 23... Williams-Sutton ranks 5th in the MWL in BB% (14.8%)... His 131 wRC+ is tops in the league among active players. (wRC+ is a stat to estimate a player's offensive contribution.)

WALK & RUN: Center fielder Jawuan Harris ranks 3rd in the MWL in stolen bases with 29. He's the only player in the league who's stolen more than 22 bases while be caught stealing fewer than 5 times... Harris ranks 9th in the MWL in BB% (14.3%)....He enters tonight's game on a three-game hitting streak, including going 2-for-4 plus a walk on Tuesday night. Harris also had two hits on Monday night, marking the second time this season that he has had consecutive multi-hit games.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have issued the fewest walks in the MWL this season, averaging just 2.9 per 9 innings. Fort Wayne also has the best ratio of strikeouts to walks (3.10).

Midwest League Stories from August 22, 2019

