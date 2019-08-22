Dragons Notes for Thursday

Thursday, August 22, 2019 l Game # 59 (129)

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-34, 57-69) at Dayton Dragons (25-33, 53-75)

LH Cullen Dana (2-2, 6.26) vs. RH Eduardo Salazar (6-3, 4.23)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the second game of a three-game series.

2019 Season Series between Dayton and Fort Wayne: Dragons 9, TinCaps 9, (at Dayton: Dragons 7, TinCaps 1).

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 6, Fort Wayne 4. The Dragons broke a 4-4 tie with two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to earn their second straight win. Morgan Lofstrom and Miguel Hernandez both went 3 for 3 to lead a 10-hit Dayton attack. Jay Schuyler added two hits and scored two runs. On the mound, starter Connor Curlis continued an excellent personal month of August, allowing one earned run in six innings.

Team Notes

The Dragons are batting .315 as a team over their last five games (52 for 165). They enjoyed a streak of 17 consecutive innings with at least one hit that began with the eighth inning on Monday night and ended in the seventh inning on Wednesday.

Dragons pitchers have posted a 1.90 ERA over the last eight games (since the start of the last road trip), allowing 15 earned runs in 71 innings. They have gone 4-4 in those eight games.

Individual Notes

Morgan Lofstrom over his last 11 games is batting .378 with one home run and nine runs batted in. He is batting .366 in August (13 G).

Miguel Hernandez has gone 5 for 5 with four doubles in his last two games. Hernandez over his last seven games is 11 for 22 (.500) with five doubles and triple. He is batting .345 in August (19 G).

Juan Martinez has a six-game hitting streak, going 8 for 24 (.333) with two home runs.

Jay Schuyler over his last 27 games is batting .301.

Michael Siani over his last five games is 8 for 22 (.364) with a home run.

Connor Curlis in the month of August has posted an ERA of 1.16 in four starts (23.1 IP, 3 ER).

Adrian Rodriguez in the month of August has posted an ERA of 0.98 in four games (three starts) (18.1 IP, 2 ER).

Clate Schmidt in the month of August has posted an ERA of 1.80 in six games (one start) (15 IP, 3 ER).

Matt Pidich over his last 27 games: 1.52 ERA, 47.1 IP, 30 H, 16 R, 8 ER, 14 BB, 54 SO.

Eddy Demurias over his last four games: 0.00 ERA, 9 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, August 23 (7:00 p.m.): Fort Wayne RH Adrian Martinez (5-4, 3.63) at Dayton RH Clate Schmidt (1-0, 2.39)

