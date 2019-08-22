Loons Ride the Wave

MIDLAND, Mich. - Small ball was the name of the game as the Great Lake Loons took back bragging rights from the West Michigan Whitecaps with a 7-2 victory on Thursday night at Dow Diamond. Two innings where the Loons scored three runs in each was all they needed to send home another near sellout crowd of 4,803 happy.

Neither team had an extra-base hit and combined to walk 13 times. Call that poor control of the zone on the mound, call it patient hitting, whatever it was the Loons made sure to take advantage.

Great Lakes (76-50) didn't waste any time as Brandon Lewis, Justin Yurchak and Luke Heyer hit three consecutive two-out singles to load the bases in the 1st inning. Dan Robinson walked in a run and Chris Roller drove in two more to put the pressure on West Michigan early.

After James Outman stole home on a double steal with Leonel Valera in the 2nd inning, the Loons put the game out of reach in the 5th when they proceeded to walk the bases loaded before at-bats from Gersel Pitre (fielder's choice) and Sam McWilliams (fielding error) hung another crooked number on the scoreboard.

Pitre has been an interesting story with the Loons this season. He's been in Midland since Opening Day, but wasn't activated until June 14. In just 13 games this season, Pitre is 14-for-45 (.311) and has driven in eight runs.

Kevin Malisheski had eight strikeouts over four innings in his second start with the Loons. Justin Bruihl (W, 4-0) and Aaron Ochsenbein contributed another eight between them for a grand total of 16 strikeouts.

