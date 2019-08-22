First Baseman Brodt Is Promoted to Double-A

LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, Lansing Lugnuts first baseman Jake Brodt has been promoted all the way up to Double-A New Hampshire.

Brodt, the Blue Jays' ninth-round selection in 2018 from Santa Clara, batted .243 with 14 doubles, three triples and 13 home runs in 94 games. He started at first base for the Eastern Division in the Midwest League All-Star Game, going 2-for-3 with two singles and two runs scored.

