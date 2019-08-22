Beloit Falls in Extras to Kane County 2-1

BELOIT, WI - It took extra innings to decide this one tonight, but it did not go in the Snappers favor as they fell to Kane County 2-1 in 10 innings. Beloit collected 5 hits in the game outhitting Kane County, but unfortunately it was not enough in the losing effort.

Kane County would get the scoring started early with a run right out of the gates in the first.

However, Beloit pitching would lock down after keeping the Cougars bats at bay until the tenth while evening it up in the sixth.

In the sixth inning, Beloit would jump onto the scoreboard with a run of their own to tie up the score. Devin Foyle would lead things off and late come around to score after a defensive miscue from Kane County locking the score at 1 apiece.

Then, the pitching would take over for both teams keeping the score a 1-1 tie all the way until the tenth inning. After Kane County scored a run to start off, Beloit would load the bases with no outs, but failed to capitalize dropping the game by a final score of 2-1.

For the Snappers on the mound, they would receive an outstanding night from the duo of Richard Guasch and Aiden McIntyre. The duo would turn in 10 innings of solid baseball giving up just 2 Runs, 1 Earned Run, 13 strikeouts and surrender just 4 hits.

Richard Guasch got the start for the Snappers tossing 4 innings of 1 run and 2 hit baseball, while punching out 8. McIntyre closed it out getting the tough loss after throwing 6 innings giving up 1 run (unearned), 2 hits, and striking out 5.

Beloit will be back in action tomorrow when they take on the Cougars in the final game of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 and there are only 4 games left in the home slate this year so make sure you make it out to Pohlman Field.

