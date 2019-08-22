10th Inning Houdini Act Clinches Series for Cougars

Beloit, Wisconsin - Yaramil Hiraldo wiggled out of a bases-loaded, nobody out jam in the 10th inning to clinch the Kane County Cougars' (73-55, 38-21) 2-1 victory over the Beloit Snappers (51-76, 24-35) on Thursday night at Pohlman Field. The Cougars lead in the division sits at two games over Clinton and the magic number to clinch a playoff spot is seven.

In the first inning, Dominic Fletcher recorded a one-out single. He advanced to second on a wild pitch. With two outs, Buddy Kennedy beat out an infield single allowing Fletcher to score and make it 1-0 Cougars.

Cougar starter Matt Tabor tossed three scoreless innings before handing the ball to Kenny Hernandez. The lefty didn't allow a run until the sixth inning, when an unearned tally came across. With two outs and a runner at third, Skyler Weber hit a ground ball to third that was bobbled by Cougar second baseman David Garza, allowing the run to score.

In the top of the tenth, the Cougars sacrificed automatic runner Nick Dalesandro to third base. With one out, Keshawn Lynch hit a high chopper to shortstop that was muffed, surrendering the go-ahead run.

In the bottom of the tenth, Yaramil Hiraldo walked the first batter then balked to put runners at second and third. Hiraldo walked the bases loaded but bounced back to retire three straight batters to secure the 2-1 win.

Hiraldo (1-0) earned the victorious decision with 2.2 innings of shutout ball. Aiden McIntyre (3-10) took the loss, yielding one unearned run in six innings.

