J.T. Perez placed on 7-day Injured List; Alex Schick activated from 7-day Injured List; LaMonte Wade assigned to Pensacola

August 22, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that LHP J.T. Perez has been placed on the 7-day injured list, retroactive to August 21st, with a lower back strain; RHP Alex Schick has been activated from the 7-day injured list; and OF LaMonte Wade has been assigned to Pensacola to continue his rehab assignment. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the moves.

Perez has made 16 relief appearances for the Kernels this season, posting a 2-2 record, 3.67 ERA and one save. In 27 IP, he's allowed 27 hits and 16 runs (11 earned) with 14 walks and 25 strikeouts. He was selected by the Twins in the 29th round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of the University of Cincinnati.

Schick was placed on the injured list back on August 13th. He has made 19 relief appearances for the Kernels this year, posting a 5-1 record and 6.90 ERA. In 30 IP, he allowed 24 hits and 23 runs (all earned) with 26 walks and 41 strikeouts. He was selected by the Twins in the 6th round of the 2016 First Year Player Draft out of the University of California.

Wade played in four games for the Kernels, batting .133 (2-15). He was selected by the Twins in the 9th round of the 2015 First Year Player Draft out of the University of Maryland.

Schick is active and available for tonight's 6:30 PM game at Clinton. With today's transactions, the Kernels roster remains at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with five players currently on the injured list.

The Kernels continue a 10-game road trip tonight at 6:30 PM against the Clinton LumberKings. They return to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 24th to host Peoria at 6:35 PM.

Chris Kleinhans-Schulz and Morgan Hawk bring you all of the play-by-play on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM. Fans may listen on-line at www.kmryradio.com, or www.kernels.com. Fans may also stream all 70 Kernels home game and selected road games via a MiLB.TV subscription. Visit www.milb.com for MiLB.TV subscription information.

Tickets may be purchased on-line at www.kernels.com, or by calling the Kernels Ticket Office at 896-7560. Ticket office hours are 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday, and 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.