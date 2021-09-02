TinCaps Game Information: September 2 at Great Lakes

September 2, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (50-54) @ Great Lakes Loons (56-48)

Thursday, Sept. 2 (7:05 p.m.) | Dow Diamond | Midland, Mich. | Game 3 of 6 in Series | Road Game 51 of 60 | Game 105 of 120

RHP Gabe Mosser (3.79 ERA) vs. RHP Bobby Miller (2.03 ERA)

Video: MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM + TinCapsRadio.com

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps beat the Loons, 12-11, in 11 innings. Through the first 103 games of the season, Fort Wayne had never homered more than twice. On Wednesday, the 'Caps went deep 4 times. In a back and forth game that was tied, 8-8, after 9 innings, neither scored scored in the 10th, before the TinCaps plated 4 in the 11th and staved off the home team's rally.

HASSELL'S HISTORIC NIGHT: In just his 3rd game with the team since being called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore, Padres No. 3 prospect Robert Hassell III became just the 3rd player in Fort Wayne's 28-season franchise history to hit 3 home runs in a game. The recently-turned 20-year-old joined Jonathan Galvez, a second baseman who homered 3 times at Parkview Field on July 22, 2010, against Peoria, and Jon Benick, who first accomplished the feat on July 3, 2002, against Quad Cities.

CATCHING UP: Catcher Brandon Valenzuela went 3-for-3 with 2 walks on Wednesday. Through 3 games since his promotion from Low-A Lake Elsinore, the 20-year-old switch-hitter is 4-for-9 and has drawn 5 walks while only striking out twice.

PITCHING PROGRESS: Over their last 50 games since July 7, TinCaps pitchers have the 2nd lowest ERA out of all 30 teams in High-A at 3.71 (only Cedar Rapids has been better), as the team has gone 27-23. In this stretch, 'Caps pitchers also have allowed the fewest homers in High-A: 24. Over their first 54 games, they ranked 9th/12 in High-A Central at 5.25, and had a 23-31 record.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: Less than 3 weeks remain in the regular season, which ends on Sept. 19. The clubs with the 2 best records in the 12-team HAC will meet in a best-of-5 championship. Entering today, the Quad Cities River Bandits are in first place at 68-34. The Cedar Rapids Kernels have the second-best record at 57-47. The TinCaps are 7 back of the Kernels with 16 games remaining. In the East Division, for bragging rights, Fort Wayne is 6 back of both Great Lakes and Lake County.

DOUBLES LEADER: As a team, the TinCaps lead the HAC in doubles with 193. Individually, outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the league in 2B with 30, while infielder Justin Lopez ranks 6th with 22. (Ornelas also has the 5th highest contact rate in the league at about 92%.)

PATIENT APPROACH: The TinCaps lead the HAC in free passes (walks and hit by pitches), averaging about 5 per game. Fort Wayne is walking in approximately 12% of its plate appearances. The rest of the league has walked at a 10% rate. For context, the Yankees lead MLB in BB% (10.7%). The Padres rank 2nd (10%).

LOPEZ LOCKS IN: Over his last 15 games since Aug. 13, infielder Justin Lopez has hit .368 with a .972 OPS. Lopez has 6 doubles (1 should've been a HR), 2 HR, and 19 RBIs in the stretch... For the season, his 62 RBIs rank 6th in the HAC.

REY RUNS: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 4th in the HAC in stolen bases (34).

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 14-9 in games decided by 1 run, and 9-13 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 4-2 in extra-innings.

260 TO THE SHOW: 53 former Fort Wayne players have appeared in the big leagues so far this season, including All-Stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner. Since the franchise was founded in 1993, a total of 197 past players have ascended to The Show.

