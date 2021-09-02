Valerio's Two-Run Single in the Ninth Beats Beloit

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers trailed the Beloit Snappers 3-0 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Thursday night. The Rattlers rallied with two runs in the eighth to get close and Felix Valerio's two-run single in the bottom of the ninth put Wisconsin over the top in 4-3, walkoff victory.

Neither team could score - or even have a decent scoring opportunity - through the first four innings.

The Snappers (48-57) broke the ice in the top of the fifth. Wisconsin starting pitcher Joey Matulovich walked Thomas Jones to start the frame. Dustin Skelton drove in Jones with a one-out double to left. That double was the first hit of the game for the Snappers.

Nic Ready followed with a two-run home run to left and Beloit was up 3-0.

The Timber Rattlers (50-54) had one good chance to score against Snappers starting pitcher MD Johnson. Chad McClanahan walked with one out in the fifth and Carlos Rodríguez had a hit-and-run single to put runners on the corners. Johnson retired the next two batters on a shallow fly to right and a grounder back to the mound.

Johnson pitched six scoreless innings, allowed three hits, walked two, hit a batter, and struck out two before turning the game over to his relievers.

Wisconsin rallied for two runs in the bottom of the eighth against Beloit reliever Cody Mincey, who had pitched a scoreless seventh. Sal Frelick started the eighth with a single and Valerio followed with a walk. Joey Wiemer was next and he ripped a single to left to score Frelick. Valerio took third on the throw to the plate.

Joe Gray Jr. stepped in with runners at the corners and one out and sent a deep drive to left field that was caught just shy of the wall. That allowed Valerio to tag and score to pull Wisconsin to within a run.

Freisis Adames and Nash Walters kept the game close out of the Wisconsin bullpen. Adames pitched 3-1/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Walters struck out both batters he faced in the top of the ninth to set the stage for the walkoff rally.

Freddy Zamora singled against Tyler Mitzel to start the bottom of the ninth. The single was the third hit of the game for Zamora. Chad McClanahan followed with a single to right. Then, Carlos Rodríguez dropped a sacrifice bunt to move the tying and winning runs into scoring position.

The Snappers elected to walk Frelick to load the bases and that brought Valerio to the plate.

Mitzel got ahead of Valerio with two quick strikes. Valerio smacked the next pitch down the left field line to score both Zamora and McClanahan with the winning runs and the Rattlers celebrated their second walkoff win of the series.

The Rattlers have faced a three-run deficit in all three games of this series only stage comeback victories. They were down 5-2 and won 8-7 in ten innings on Tuesday. Beloit had another 5-2 lead on Wednesday only to watch Wisconsin come back with four runs in the seventh inning for a 6-5 win.

Game four of the series is Friday night. Justin Jarvis (1-6, 5.75) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Bryan Hoeing (5-6, 5.16) is set to start for the Snappers. Game time is 6:35pm.

R H E

BEL 000 030 000 - 3 4 1

WIS 000 000 022 - 4 9 0

1 OUT, 2 LOB WHEN WINNING RUN SCORED

HOME RUN:

Nic Ready (8th, 1 on in 5th inning off Joey Matulovich, 1 out)

WP: Nash Walters (5-3)

LP: Tyler Mitzel (2-7)

TIME: 2:55

ATTN: 2,620

