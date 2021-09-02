Dayton Dragons Blood Drive Coming September 8th

Dayton, Ohio - To help rebuild the blood supply participate in the Dayton Dragons community blood drive Wednesday, September 8th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark Plaza, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton. Everyone who registers to donate can choose a free item of Dragons gear and will also get the new "Cancer Fighters are the GOAT" t-shirt honoring September Blood Cancer and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and October Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at today www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past Community Blood Center donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

The Dragons play at beautiful, downtown Day Air Ballpark and are scheduled to play 10 more home games during the regular season. Game times are 7:05 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games and 2:05 p.m. on Sundays. No Monday games are scheduled at this time. Gates open one hour prior to game time. Single-game tickets for all Dragons 2021 home games are available at www.daytondragons.com or by phone at (937) 228-2287.

