LMCU Ballpark Hosts Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

September 2, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







Comstock Park, MI - LMCU Ballpark, home of the West Michigan Whitecaps, announced today the lineup for the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. The annual remembrance is anticipated to be larger than any previous.

The day begins at 9:00am on Saturday, September 11th with the annual 9/11Memorial Stair Climb and concludes with the Whitecaps baseball game and Family Fare Fireworks.

Participants will each climb 110 stadium steps, replicating the 110-floor climb that many of the fallen New York city public safety members made to rescue innocent civilians.

Proceeds from the Memorial Stair Climb will go to National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

"We anticipate more than 300 participants this year," said 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Co-Coordinator Edwin Marino. "Each year the community, first responders, children, and groups come out to pay tribute to the fallen men and women. It's a memorial and the goal is to never, never forget."

New this year is a pancake breakfast for all participants at the conclusion of the stair climb.

In addition, each participant will be given a voucher for half-off any seat of their choice for the game that evening. The Whitecaps host the Great Lakes Loons at 7:05pm. "It's another way for the Whitecaps to help pay tribute to the 20th Anniversary of 9/11," said Whitecaps Community Relations Manager, Jenny Garone. "It's a special moment when our community and country come together to remember. This year we're paying tribute all day long with remembrance before the game, during the game and even afterwards with fireworks."

The Whitecaps game will begin with 96-year-old, WWII veteran John Pylman singing the National Anthem. Pylman's video, of his rendition of the Star-Spangled banner back on August 5th this summer, went viral with over seven million views.

Participants can sign up for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at https://nfff.akaraisin.com/ui/grandrapids

2021 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Agenda: 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Participant registration

9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Memorial Stair Climb inside LMCU Ballpark

10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Pancake breakfast and photos 7:05 p.m.

Whitecaps vs Loons with Family Fare Fireworks.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from September 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.