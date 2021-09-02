Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Thursday

September 2, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 l Game # 105

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Lansing Lugnuts (49-55) at Dayton Dragons (54-50)

RH Kyle Virbitsky (0-0, 4.50) vs. RH Christian Roa (1-2, 7.02)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the third game of a six-game series. 2021 Season Series: Dayton 11, Lansing 9. (At Dayton: Dragons 4, Lugnuts 4). Current Series: Dragons 1, Lugnuts 1.

Last Game: Wednesday: Game 1: Lansing 4, Dayton 3. Game 2: Dayton 5, Lansing 3. In game one, Lansing's William Simoneit hit a two-out, two-strike grand slam home run to erase a 3-0 deficit in the final inning (seventh). In game two, Dayton reliever Jake Gilbert induced a bases loaded, game-ending double play from the only batter he faced as the Dragons earned a split. Victor Ruiz hit a home run and Matt McLain was 2 for 2 with two walks and three steals. Quin Cotton was 5 for 7 in the doubleheader. Alex McGarry had a two-run home run in the first game.

Current Series with Lansing: The Dragons are 1-1. They are batting .345 as a team with eight runs scored while posting an ERA of 3.86 and committing four errors. They have stolen six bases.

Last Series vs. Fort Wayne: The Dragons went 3-3. They batted .245 and scored 26 runs (4.3 per game) while posting an ERA of 5.71 and committing six errors. They had 15 stolen bases in the series, matching their highest total in a series this year. Their 20 extra base hits tied for third most in a series.

The Dragons roster includes eight players ranked among the top-20 prospects in the Reds organization. In the recently-updated MLB.com rankings, Matt McLain is the #4 prospect in the Reds system; Mat Nelson is #10, Michael Siani is #12, Lyon Richardson is #14, Christian Roa is #15, Bryce Bonnin is #16, Ivan Johnson is #17, and Allan Cerda is #18. In the mid-season update of Reds top-10 prospects by Baseball America, McLain is #4, Nelson is #11, Bonnin is #13, Roa is #14, and Johnson is #15. Siani was listed by Baseball America as the "Best Athlete" and "Best Defensive Outfielder" in the Reds organization entering the season.

High-A Central League Playoffs: Major League Baseball has announced that leagues at three classifications, including the High-A Central League, will conduct playoffs in September. The top two teams in each league, regardless of division, will meet in a best-of-five series.

Playoff Race: The Dragons are three games behind Cedar Rapids in the race for the #2 seed in the 2021 post-season with 16 games to play.

Division Race: The Dragons are two games behind Great Lakes and Lake County in the East Division.

Player Notes

Allan Cerda has gone 9 for 26 (.346) with 5 doubles, 1 triple, and 5 RBI in seven games with the Dragons since being promoted from Daytona.

Alex McGarry is batting .412 (7 for 17) with a home run and two doubles over his last five games.

Andy Fisher over his last eight relief appearances: 13 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 6 BB, 17 SO, 0.69 ERA, 1-0, 1 Sv.

Stevie Branche since joining the Dragons: 8 G, 13.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 8 BB, 20 SO, 1.35 ERA, 1-0.

Team Notes

After stealing just 12 bases in four sets (25 games), the Dragons have stolen 21 bases in their last eight games.

Dayton has held at least a share of first place after 62 of the 104 games they have played this season.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Fri., Sept. 3 (7:05 p.m.): Lansing RH Reid Birlingmair (3-8, 4.60) at Dayton RH Bryce Bonnin (0-1, 13.50)

Sat., Sept. 4 (7:09 p.m.): Lansing RH Jeff Criswell (0-0, 0.00) at Dayton RH Carson Spiers (5-3, 4.14) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sun., Sept. 5 (2:09 p.m.): Lansing TBA at Dayton TBA TV: Dayton's CW (26)

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from September 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.