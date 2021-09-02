Jon Olsen on 7-Day IL
September 2, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. Pitcher, Jon Olsen has been placed on the 7-day IL. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Senior Manager, Minor League Operations Brian Maloney.
The 2021 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players along with eight individuals on the injured list and one person on the restricted list.
The Kernels continue their final home series of 2021, against the Quad Cities River Bandits tomorrow with 2 for 1 Friday (9/3), Wizardry Night with scarf giveaway and jersey auction (9/3), Post-Game Fireworks (9/4), Twins replica jersey auction (9/5), Kids Eat FREE (9/5). Listen to our broadcast coverage with guest broadcaster, Josh Christensen available on www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.
Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.
