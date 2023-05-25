TinCaps Game Information: May 25 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (Colts at Bat Night)

May 25, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (16-25) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (20-21)

Thursday, May 25 | 7:05 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Adam Mazur (No. 6 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Jake Garland

TV: MyNetwork 21.3 (Xfinity 1172) | Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps beat the Lugnuts, 5-3, behind 5 scoreless innings from starter Jared Kollar and a home run from Jakob Marsee.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 6 of their last 9 games.

COLTS AT BAT: Colts starting defensive tackle Grover Stewart will be in attendance tonight. Grover is signing autographs for fans from 5:35-6:30 and throwing out a ceremonial first pitch, along with Blue the Mascot... Additionally, an NFL Play 60 Zone will be set up for kids on the concourse, plus Colts giveaways (schedule posters, car flags, jersey towels, and koozies), and more. Blue and Colts cheerleaders will entertain on the field during early inning breaks. Cheerleaders will sign from 8-8:30, too... Radio play-by-play voice Matt Taylor is making the trip as well.

PAST AT BATS: Colts who've visited Parkview Field previously include kicker Adam Vinatieri (2015), long snapper Matt Overton (2015), safety Clayton Geathers (2016), defensive tackle David Parry (2016), wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (2017), defensive back Darius Butler (2017), tight end Jack Doyle (2018), quarterback Jacoby Brissett (2018), running back Marlon Mack (2019), defensive end Jabaal Sheard (2019), and running back Nyheim Hines (2022). Punter Pat McAfee also visited in 2016 on his own accord.

GLORY DAYS: The following TinCaps played high school football: Adam Mazur (quarterback), pitcher Jared Kollar (wide receiver / safety), pitcher Chris Lincoln (wide receiver), center fielder Jakob Marsee (wide receiver / defensive back), first baseman Nathan Martorella (defensive end), and left fielder Justin Farmer.

TRIVIA: Since 1970, there've been 7 athletes who've appeared in both Major League Baseball and the National Football League: Bo Jackson, Deion Sanders, Brian Jordan, Chad Hutchinson, Drew Henson, Matt Kinzer, and D.J. Dozier.

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's No. 16 overall prospect (highest ranked in the Midwest League)... 8-game hitting streak ended Tuesday. In 13 games in May, hitting .300... 9th lowest K% in MWL (14.5%)

LUCAS DUNN: At home, slashing .282 / .342 / .380 (.722 OPS) with 12 RBIs.

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In MWL, ranks 3rd in games (40), tied for 1st in HR (7), 2nd in RBIs (30), 5th in R (26), 5th in SLG (.504), 6th in BB (26), and 6th in OPS (.891)... 6th in wRC+ (153).

CARLOS LUIS: In MWL, 6th in BB/K (1.0) and 6th lowest K% (13%).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Among MWL players with at least 70 plate appearances, ranks 10th in wRC+ (159).

JAKOB MARSEE: Along with Peoria's Nathan Church, 1 of only 2 players in the Midwest League to appear in every game so far this season... 18-game on-base streak ended Saturday.. In the MWL, ranks 2nd in runs (32), 4th in walks (33; 18% BB%), and 5th in stolen bases (13)... 9th best BB/K (0.92)

JUSTIN FARMER: In MWL, 16th highest BB% (14%).

JOSHUA MEARS: At Lansing, last April 23, hit a 504-foot home run.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.