Sloppy Sky Carp Drop 4-3 Decision

DAVENPORT, Iowa - The Beloit Sky Carp couldn't hold a 3-0 lead, thanks in large measure to some shoddy defense, and dropped a 4-3 decision to Quad Cities Wednesday night.

Beloit got off to a terrific start with three runs in the top of the second inning. Josh Zamora hit a two-out, two-run double to plate Dalvy Rosario and Kyler Castillo with the game's first two runs.

Osiris Johnson, fresh off being activated from the injured list, followed Zamora's double with a single to plate another run.

It was all downhill from there. The River Bandits scored single runs in the second, fifth, sixth and seventh innings to go ahead, and won their ninth consecutive game when the Beloit offense could muster just two hits after the second-inning rally.

Gabe Bierman allowed just two earned runs in six innings, while Josh White (0-1) took the tough-luck loss after allowing an unearned run. Beloit finished the game with six errors, a season-high.

The Sky Carp and River Bandits will battle in game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The next time the Sky Carp will be in Beloit will be Tuesday, May 30, when they welcome in the Great Lakes Loons.

