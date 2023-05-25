Iglesias to Perform at ABC Supply Stadium

May 25, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT, WIS. - World-renowned stand-up comedian and actor Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesiasis hitting the road this summer with his Back on Tour. In a stop presented by Indigo Road Entertainment, Iglesias will appear at ABC Supply Stadium (home of the Sky Carp!) in Beloit Sunday, Aug.6.

Artist and venue pre-sales begin Wednesday, May 31 at 10 a.m. local. General on sale begins Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. local in person (217 Shirland Ave, Beloit, WI) or online. For more details, please visit skycarp.com.

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is one of the world's most successful stand-up comedians. He recently became the second highest grossing touring comedian and is one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with more 1.1 billion views and over 25 million fans on social media. Iglesias has been included in The Hollywood Reporter's "Top 40 Comedy Players" issue alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels. Last year he also was honored with the cover of Variety's comedy issue. The comedian has had the distinct honor of being one of the few to headline and sell-out Madison Square Garden in New York, Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and The Sydney Opera House in Australia.

On TV, Iglesias is the star and executive producer of the Netflix original comedy series, "Mr. Iglesias," which is currently streaming 3 seasons. In 2020, the show won best Primetime Comedy at The Imagen Awards, which recognizes positive portrayals of Latinx actors/actresses in the entertainment industry. In addition to his comedy series, Iglesias penned a deal with Netflix to release two stand-up comedy specials - "One Show Fits All" and "Stadium Fluffy." Both specials are followups to his highly successful 2016 special, "I'm Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry," which was filmed at the Allstate Arena in Chicago to two sold-out shows with a total of 20,000 fans in attendance. Up next, Iglesias will co-star with Tim Allen in the second season of Disney+'s "The Santa Clauses."

Feature film credits include co-starring roles in "Magic Mike," "Magic Mike XXL" and "A Haunted House 2." Gabriel's voice has been heard in many animated films including the recent "Space Jam: A New Legacy" as "Speedy Gonzales" streaming on HBOMAX. In 2017, Iglesias voiced the role of "Head Clerk" in Pixar's Academy Award nominated animated film Coco. He also voiced "Babo" in Ugly Dolls, "Rufus the Dog" in Sony's Golden Globe nominated animated holiday film The Star and "Cuatro" in Fox 20th Century Film's Academy Award nominated animated film Ferdinand. Gabriel is one of a handful of comedians with a theatrically released stand-up concert comedy film, "TheFluffy Movie."

On the small screen, Fluffy's Food Adventures, a non-scripted comedic docu-follow series completed a 3-season run on FUSE TV in 2017. Gabriel was a recurring guest star on the ABC sitcom "Cristela," and also guest-starred in an episode of ABC's hit comedy Modern Family. Comedy Central aired Iglesias' hit series "Stand-Up Revolution" for 3 seasons. Comedy Central also aired "Gabriel Iglesias: Aloha Fluffy" in an unprecedented two-night comedy special to over 15 million viewers. The special was a follow-up to his previous DVD specials, "Hot & Fluffy" and "I'm Not Fat...I'm Fluffy," which have sold millions of copies. Visit fluffyguy.com for more info.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.