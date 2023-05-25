'Caps Demote Captains, 4-0

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps used dominant pitching to carry them to a 4-0 shutout victory over the Lake County Captains in front of 4,415 fans Thursday evening at LMCU Ballpark.

West Michigan starting pitcher Garrett Burhenn continued his hot stretch, tossing five shutout innings with a strikeout as the 'Caps held Lake County to an 0-for-7 mark with runners in scoring position while stranding nine Captains runners in the victory.

The Captains loaded the bases in the second inning but couldn't convert as 'Caps outfielder Brady Allen added an RBI single before catcher Eliezer Alfonzo lifted a sacrifice fly, taking the 2-0 lead in the third. The Captains opened the fourth inning with two runners on base, and none out before catcher Micael Ramirez grounded into a rare 1-5-3 double play to end the frame. The Whitecaps added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh inning as shortstop Danny Serretti smoked a two-run single to increase the lead to 4-0. Lake County failed to rally, managing only three base runners past the fourth inning as 'Caps relievers Gabe Sequeira, Blake Holub, and Erick Pinales combined for four shutout frames with five punchouts to secure the 4-0 shutout win.

The Whitecaps improve to 23-19 and remain four games behind the Great Lakes Loons for first place in the Midwest League East division. The Captains fall to 22-20. Burhenn (2-2) secured his second win of the year as Lake County starter Aaron Davenport (0-3) suffers his third loss, allowing two runs through six innings pitched. Burhenn extends his scoreless streak to 10 innings - striking out eight batters through two appearances. The win marks the Whitecaps sixth shutout of the season.

The Whitecaps play the fourth game of this six-game series with the Lake County Captains on Friday night LMCU Ballpark at 6:35pm. Righty Troy Melton, a fourth-round pick by the Detroit Tigers in the 2022 MLB Draft, makes his Whitecaps debut against the Captains Ethan Hankins. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

