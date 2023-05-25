Parkview Field to Host Red Cross Blood Drive on June 6

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Looking for a way to give back to the community, but don't have a lot of time to volunteer?

In partnership with the Red Cross, the community is invited to help save lives by donating blood at the Step Up to the Plate Blood Drive on Tuesday, June 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Parkview Field. The event will be held inside the Lincoln Financial Event Center.

Participating donors will receive a $10 e-gift card from the Red Cross and a voucher for a free admission ticket to any 2023 TinCaps home game (excluding July 4).

"Blood is a perishable product that can only come from generous volunteers," said Zak Bernath, biomed account manager with the American Red Cross - Indiana Region. "By donating blood, individuals can make a difference in the lives of patients in their community and throughout the nation."

"Our TinCaps fans love this community and always step up to help others in need," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "We are glad to roll up our sleeves for this amazing cause."

To make an appointment or to learn more, download the Blood Donor App by texting BLOODAPP to 90999, visit RedCrossBlood.org and use the sponsor code "tincaps" or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Completion of a RapidPass® online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor app. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are generally in good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

The TinCaps are home at Parkview Field for a 12-game homestand from May 23 - June 4. Tickets are available through TinCaps.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.

