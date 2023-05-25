Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM at South Bend)

Thursday, May 25, 2023lGame # 42

Four Winds Fieldl South Bend, Ind. l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (18-23) at South Bend Cubs (23-18)

RH Javi Rivera (0-3, 4.85) vs. RH Manuel Espinoza (1-0. 0.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the third game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 4, South Bend 1. Mat Nelson hit a two-run home run and four Dayton pitchers combined to allow just five hits. Starter Chase Petty and relievers Jayvien Sandridge, Braxton Roxby, and Jake Gozzo allowed just eight base runners in nine innings. Michael Trautwein had two hits including an RBI single. Austin Callahan had two doubles. Austin Hendrick and Blake Dunn also added doubles.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 10-10 in May after going 8-13 in April. They are 12-11 in road games.

Over the last 21 games, Dragons pitchers have posted an ERA of 3.29 (April 30-May 24) to rank second in the MWL. Opponents are batting .206 against the Dragons during those games.

Dragons starting pitchers rank third in the MWL in ERA rankings. The starters have combined for a 3.53 ERA on the year.

Player Notes

Austin Hendrick in May is batting .315 (23 for 73) with one home run, seven doubles, six stolen bases.

Michael Trautwein over his last 15 games is batting .319 (15 for 47) with two home runs, two doubles, one triple, and 7 RBI.

Mat Nelson over his last five games is batting .333 (6 for 18) with two home runs and two doubles.

Austin Callahan over his last eight games is batting .333 (9 for 27) with six doubles.

Dragons starting pitchers Julian Aguiar and Jose Acuña rank first and second in the MWL in ERA. Aguiar is first at 1.62 while Acuña is second at 2.51. The duo also rank first and second in WHIP and Opponent's Batting Average.

Two other Dragons starting pitchers have posted excellent ERAs on the year including Hunter Parks (2.84) and Chase Petty has an ERA of 0.75 in just 12 innings (three starts).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, May 26 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (2-0, 1.62) at South Bend RH Connor Noland (0-1, 2.96)

Saturday, May 27 (4:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuna (2-0, 2.51) at South Bend RH Brandon Birdsell (1-1, 1.26)

Sunday, May 28 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-2, 4.05) at South Bend RH Richard Gallardo (4-3, 3.57)

