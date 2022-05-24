TinCaps Game Information: May 24 vs. Quad Cities River Bandits

May 24, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (15-24) vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (14-25)

Tuesday, May 24 (6:35 p.m. ET) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 1 of 6 in Series | Home Game 19 of 66 | Game 40 of 132

LHP Jackson Wolf vs. LHP Rylan Kaufman

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Brett Rump) / Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Ben Shulman & Mike Maahs)

LAST GAME: On Sunday, the TinCaps lost to West Michigan, 8-0. Matthew Acosta collected his ninth hit in six games with Fort Wayne and Corey Rosier walked twice to extend his league lead. The Whitecaps won four of six in the series.

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS: In the TinCaps second consecutive home series, there are several highly anticipated promotions. On Friday, Parkview Field hosts MARVEL Super Hero Night. Saturday is Mental Health Awareness Night. Saturday's game also features an appearance from Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act. Friday and Saturday's games will have postgame fireworks afterward, too.

COREY ROSIER: Leads the MWL in BB (32) and runs (33), while ranking 5th in triples (3) and 6th in stolen bases (14). He's also 3rd in the league in BB/K (1.10), has the 6th lowest swinging strike % (8.4%), and 10th lowest K% (17.1%).

ROBERT HASSELL: Leads the MWL in hits (47), while ranking 4th in stolen bases (15), 5th RBIs (27), 6th in runs (23), 7th in TB (70) and AVG (.318). Hassell also has the 8th lowest swinging strike % in the league (8.8%). Began season with 20-game on-base streak - has reached in all but 6 games.

DALE TIME: Over the last three series (@ WIS, @ SB, and vs. WM, May 3-21), Jarryd Dale has hit a team-best .304 (min 25 PA). Dale has also led the team in OBP (.418), SLG (.375), and, in turn, OPS (.793).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Has thrown out 17 baserunners attempting to steal - most in the MWL. Only one other player (South Bend's Pablo Aliendo) is even in double digits. Valenzuela has doubled everyone else. Valenzuela's .992 fielding percentage also leads all catchers (minimum 20 games). He also ranks 8th in the league in walks (22).

MATTY HITS: In his first series with the TinCaps since being called up from Single-A Lake Elsinore on May 16, Matthew Acosta led the team in hits (9), AVG (.391), total bases (13), and hit the lone home run for Fort Wayne in the series.

RIPKEN REYES: 5th in the MWL in triples (3) and 2nd in HBP (7). Has the 2nd lowest K% (13.5%) and 2nd lowest swinging strike % (5.8%).

LUKE BOYD: In the month of May, Luke Boyd has yet to allow an earned run in seven appearances. Boyd is the only TinCaps pitcher to go at least 5 innings this month without surrendering an earned run.

FAN FRENZY: Last series, the TinCaps played in front of two sellout crowds. Friday's crowd of 8,045 was the largest at Parkview Field since July 4, 2019. COVID-19 hampered attendance over the past two seasons with 2020 lost and limited capacity last season. Saturday's attendance was also a sellout at 7,651.

260 TO THE SHOW: In Fort Wayne's franchise history, 204 players have gone on to appear in the major leagues. So far this season, there've been 44 'Caps in MLB - not including the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr. on the Injured List. A record number 58 former Fort Wayne players appeared in The Show in 2021.

