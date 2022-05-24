Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes

May 24, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, May 24, 2022 l Game # 39

LMCU Ballpark l Comstock Park, Mich. l 6:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (26-12) at West Michigan Whitecaps (18-21)

RH Joe Boyle (1-0, 0.65) vs. RH Keider Montero (2-0, 4.12)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the first game of a six-game series.

Season Series vs. West Michigan: Dayton 5, West Michigan 1 (first six games were played in Dayton).

Last Series vs. Quad Cities: Dayton 4, Quad Cities 2. The Dragons hit 10 home runs in the series, the most of any MWL team over the last week (six games). The Dragons were 9 for 9 as base stealers in the series. They scored 5.2 runs per game while batting .238 with a team ERA of 5.20. They committed five errors in the series.

Dragons in the Standings: Dayton is in first place in the MWL East Division, three and one-half games ahead of Great Lakes.

Last Games: Sunday: Game 1: Quad Cities 9, Dayton 2. Game 2: Dayton 4, Quad Cities 2. The Dragons earned the split by winning the second game as James Proctor struck out a season-high eight batters over five strong innings and Elly De La Cruz gave the Dragons the lead in the third inning with a two-run triple.

Team Notes

Dayton leads the Midwest League in home runs with 48, seven more than Great Lakes and Quad Cities. In the month of May, the Dragons lead the league in slugging percentage (.474) and OPS (.818).

Over the Dragons last two sets totaling 12 games, the Dragons have connected on 20 home runs and 46 extra base hits. They were also 9 for 9 on the bases in the series with Quad Cities.

The Dragons "Scoring First" record of 19-0 is the best in the minor leagues.

Player Notes

Joe Boyle has made six starts covering 27.2 innings and has allowed only two runs and only six hits. Boyle would lead the league in ERA (0.65) and opponent's batting average (.071) but falls just short of the minimum number of innings needed to qualify. He has allowed only two hits to right-handed batters this season (2 for 48).

Alex McGarry leads the league in slugging percentage (.806), OPS (1.184), and extra base hits (23) while ranking tied for first in home runs (11), second in runs batted in (32), and third in batting average (.340)...McGarry ranks first in all Minor League Baseball (832 qualified hitters) in slugging pct and second in Isolated Power (measuring extra base hits per at-bat)...McGarry has 23 extra base hits in 28 games, an average of .82 extra base hits per game. Over the Dragons history, the top two ranked hitters in extra base hits per game (minimum 50 games) are Nick Senzel (.57 per game in 2016) and Jay Bruce (.54 per game in 2006)...McGarry connected on his 10th homer on May 12. Since daily records became available in 2005, the earliest that a previous Dayton hitter had reached 10 home runs was May 21 (2008, Brandon Waring). Next earliest is May 28 (Jay Bruce in 2006; Juan Francisco in 2007)...McGarry has hit safely in his last eight games, batting .469 with 10 extra base hits including three home runs.

Allan Cerda is batting .400 with four home runs over his last eight games.

Rece Hinds is batting .390 with three home runs over his last 13 games.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, May 25 (11:00 a.m.): Dayton RH Bryce Bonnin (0-1, 4.30) at West Michigan RH Jordan Marks (0-3, 5.33)

Thursday, May 26 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-1, 5.19) at West Michigan RH Carlos Guzman (1-3, 7.18)

Friday, May 27 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Connor Phillips (2-2, 3.00) at West Michigan RH Dylan Smith (4-3, 3.00)

Saturday, May 28 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Christian Roa (0-1, 7.36) at West Michigan RH Ty Madden (2-3, 4.32)

Sunday, May 29 (6:00 p.m.): Dayton RH James Proctor (3-2, 3.33) at West Michigan RH Keider Montero

