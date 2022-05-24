Captains Outlast Chiefs, in 11 Inning Series-Opening Game

(PEORIA, IL) - It took extra innings, but the Lake County Captains (19-20) bested the Peoria Chiefs (17-23) by a score of 6-4 in 11 innings. It was the first extra-inning nine-inning game and win for Lake County this season on an overcast Tuesday evening at Dozer Park.

The Captains put up four runs and all of their four hits in the first inning. Connor Kokx doubled and Joe Naranjo brought him home with a base hit to right field, before an out was recorded. Later in the inning, with two on and two out, Christian Cairo stepped up and belted his first home run of 2022 over the left-field fence to make it 4-0.

Tanner Bibee, took the hill and for the second straight start completed six innings. Despite allowing five hits through the first four innings, the right-hander permitted only one run and struck out four.

Peoria climbed back into the game in the sixth. A leadoff double and single put two runners on with no outs. After a passed ball scored the lead runner, Bibee forced two groundouts and got his seventh and final strikeout to end the frame, with Lake County ahead 4-3.

The Chiefs were kept off the board in the seventh and eighth by Zach Hart who allowed only one baserunner over two innings pitched. From the second inning through the ninth inning, the Captains offense though did not have a batter reach base.

In the bottom of the ninth, Peoria pushed across the tying run. A lead-off single and a double into left field put runners in scoring position, and an intentional walk loaded the bags.

Noah Mendlinger walked, to knot up the score. Randy Labaut would enter after and escaped getting a strikeout and lineout to first to push the came into extras.

The tenth saw no run for either side. Lake County finally broke through in the eleventh. With two runners in scoring position, Connor Kokx grounded a ball to the left side of the infield that was fielded by Medlinger and thrown home, the ball sailed high and both runners were plated.

In the bottom of the eleventh, Randy Labaut struck out two, totaling five in his appearance and securing the win.

Lake County and Peoria play game two tomorrow Wednesday May 25, with first pitch at 7:35 p.m.

