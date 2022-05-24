Chiefs Retire Franchise Record 28 Consecutive Batters, Drop Contest 6-4

Peoria, IL - The Chiefs pitching staff buckled down against the Lake County Captains on their way to retiring 28 consecutive hitters, but Peoria fell short in game one of the series, losing by a final of 6-4 in 11 innings.

Lake County jumped out to what appeared to be a commanding lead in the top of the first, as they wasted little time getting to Chiefs starter Logan Gragg. They recorded three hits in the inning with the big blow courtesy of a Christian Cairo three-run homer that capped off a four-run frame.

The Chiefs answered in the bottom of the second off a Noah Mendlinger RBI knock that brought the Chefs to within three at 4-1.

From there, Gragg was on cruise control. The veteran right-hander weaved his way through six innings of work, retiring the final 16 batters he faced. Peoria called upon Wilfredo Pereira to assume the duties on the bump and he continued to deal. Pereira sailed through a season-high four innings without allowing a single Captains hitter to reach base.

All told, Gragg and Pereira retired a franchise record of 28 straight hitters, one more out than a traditional perfect game. The previous record for consecutive batters retired in a game was 25, which was accomplished twice in Chiefs history. In his 2018 no-hitter, Paul Balestrieri sat down the final 25 batters he faced, while Mike Aspray retired 25 batters through 8 â  perfect frames in a start in 1988.

After scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth, the Chiefs trailed 4-3 entering the ninth. Peoria loaded up the bags on a base hit from Jacob Buchberger, followed by a double off the bat of Francisco Hernandez and an ensuing intentional free pass to Carlos Soto. Noah Mendlinger then promptly drew a five-pitch walk to bring in the tying-run and send the game to extras.

The ballgame stayed at a 4-4 deadlock through the 10th frame to set up an 11th inning that proved to be the break the Captains needed. With a pair of runners aboard, Mendlinger gloved a hard hit ground ball and flung it across his body towards the plate. The ball sailed to the backstop and allowed both runners to scamper home. The 6-4 score wound up going final, as the Chiefs were unable to muster up any further offense in the bottom of the inning.

Game two of the series comes tomorrow night with first pitch slated for 6:35 at Dozer Park. Aaron Davenport gets the nod for the Captains, while Zane Mills will toe the slab for the Chiefs in his High-A debut.

