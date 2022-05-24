Reds 2020 1st Round Pick Austin Hendrick Joins Dragons

May 24, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster changes today:

Outfielder Austin Hendrick has been promoted from Single-A Daytona (Florida State League) to Dayton.

Outfielder Jack Rogers has been transferred from Dayton to Daytona.

Outfielder Jake Fraley, who completed an MLB rehab assignment with the Dragons on Sunday, has been removed from the Dayton roster.

Hendrick was the Reds first round draft pick in 2020 out of West Allegheny High School in Imperial, Pennsylvania. He was the 12th overall selection of the draft. Hendrick becomes the 20th "true" first round draft pick (selected within the first 30 picks of the draft) to play for the Dragons, joining Austin Kearns, Homer Bailey, Jay Bruce, Devin Mesoraco, Nick Senzel, Tyler Stephenson, Hunter Greene, Jonathan India, Nick Lodolo, and Matt McLain, among others.

Hendrick is ranked as the Reds #10 prospect by both MLB.com and Fangraphs. Baseball America ranks him at #15.

Notes: Hendrick played at West Allegheny High School, about 15 miles west of downtown Pittsburgh...Won the prestigious 2019 Under Armour All-America Home Run Derby...Finished fourth in the Junior Home Run Derby at the 2019 MLB All-Star Game hosted by the Cleveland Guardians...Played for 2019 Team USA Under-18 national team at World Cup in South Korea...Rated by Perfect Game as the #3 high school prospect in America in 2020...Planned to attend Mississippi State before signing with the Reds.

