Rattlers Drop 13-2 Decision at Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers had a rough opener in their six-game showdown series with the Midwest League's Western Division leading Cedar Rapids Kernels. Wisconsin trailed the Kernels by one game in the division heading into Tuesday night's game at Perfect Game Field. The Kernels now lead the Rattlers by two games after beating Wisconsin 13-2 in the game.

The Kernels (27-13) scored three runs after there were two outs in the bottom of the second. Kyler Fedko drove in the first run of the inning with a single to right on an 0-2 pitch. Will Holland followed with another single with two strikes against him to put two runners on base. Anthony Prado followed with a triple to right that scored both runners.

Cedar Rapids kept the pressure on as they scored three runs in the third, two runs in the fourth, and three more runs in the fifth to take an 11-0 lead.

Jair Camargo hit a two-run homer and Fedko had a sacrifice fly in the third.

Aaron Sabato singled in a run in the fourth and a throwing error on an infield single let the second run score.

The fifth inning started with the first two Cedar Rapids hitters being set down on a popup and a flyout. Then, the next six batters reached base with three crossing the plate. Prato started the rally with a walk. Christian Encarnacion-Strand tripled to drive in Prado. Sabato was next and he singled to score Encarnacion-Strand. The next three batters walked with ball four to Willie Joe Garry Jr. knocking in the final run of the inning.

The Timber Rattlers (25-15) scratched single runs home in the seventh and eighth innings. Wes Clarke doubled in the seventh. Carlos Rodríguez doubled later in the inning to drive in Clarke. In the eighth, it was Clarke with an RBI double to score Tristan Peters.

Wisconsin turned to infielder Ashton McGee to pitch the bottom of the eighth inning against the top of the Kernels order. Prato singled for his fourth hit of the night. Encarnacion-Strand was next, and he homered to left to account for the final score.

Prato was on base five times, scored three runs, and was missing a home run for the cycle. Encarnacion-Strand drove in three runs and still leads the league with 37 RBI this season.

Game two of the series is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at Perfect Game Field. Justin Jarvis (2-2, 5.35) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Cedar Rapids has named Cade Povich (3-2, 3.25) as their starter. Game time is 12:05pm. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio is set to start with the pregame show at 11:45am. The game is also available on MiLB.tv.

R H E

WIS 000 000 110 - 2 6 2

CR 033 230 02x - 13 14 0

HOME RUNS:

CR:

Jair Camargo (6th, 1 on in 3rd inning off Ryne Moore, 1 out)

Christian Encarnacion-Strand (8th, 1 on in 8th inning off Ashton McGee, 0 out)

WP: Aaron Rozek (5-2)

LP: Ryne Moore (0-2)

TIME: 2:40

ATTN: 752

