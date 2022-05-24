Spider-Man: No Way Home Coming to ABC Supply Stadium

May 24, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







The blockbuster film of the winter is coming to ABC Supply Stadium this summer. Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home will be shown on the stadium's big screen on Friday, June 24, presented by Educators Credit Union. This is the second $5 Family Movie Night of 2022 for ABC Supply Stadium Events.

Guests will have the chance to take in a wide selection of films this summer ranging from sports classics to newly released films. Tickets are $5 per person and classic concessions will be available for purchase throughout the films.

Gates will open at 6:30 PM and Spiderman: No Way Home will begin at 7:30 PM. The movie will be shown on the stadium's 40-foot video board, providing guests with an exceptional viewing experience. Guests are welcome to sit in the seating bowl or on the field. No lawn chairs are permitted on the field, but guests may bring blankets to sit on.

Your Friendly, Neighborhood Spider-Man will also be in attendance for a VIP meet-and-greet in the Beloit Health System Club! Tickets for the VIP meet-and-greet include a photo-op with Spider-Man, a ticket for the movie, a box of popcorn, and choice of soft drink. The meet-and-greet will run from 6:30 - 8:00 PM. Tickets for the VIP meet-and-greet with Spider-Man are $23.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, is the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. The film has grossed over $1.8 billion worldwide and is the highest-grossing film released by Sony Pictures. The film received several awards and nominations for its fantastic visual effects.

Tickets are $5 per person plus a processing fee. Tickets for the VIP meet-and-greet with Spider-Man are $23.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.