TinCaps Game Information: May 19 vs. West Michigan

May 19, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (14-21) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (15-20)

Thursday, May 19 (7:05 p.m. ET) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 3 of 6 in Series | Home Game 15 of 66 | Game 36 of 132

LHP Noel Vela vs. RHP Jordan Marks

TV: Comcast 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Justin Libey) / Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Ben Shulman & Mike Maahs)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps lost to West Michigan, 9-0. Matthew Acosta had two of Fort Wayne's three hits in the game.

SUNNY SIDE: Tonight is forecast to be the first TinCaps home game of the season with the temperature above 70 degrees. The first pitch temperature is projected to be 80.

THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Tonight is Colts At Bat, an annual promotion in which the Indianapolis Colts visit Parkview Field with the mascot "Blue", cheerleaders, and more. Four-year NFL veteran Nyheim Hines is coming to Parkview Field as well to sign autographs pregame and toss out the first pitch. Hines has spent his entire career with the Colts, racking up over 1,100 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

WHAT'S BREWING: On Tuesday, in partnership with Fort Wayne's Hop River Brewing, the TinCaps announced their first ever branded beer, "1301 Brewing," which is a play on Parkview Field's address of 1301 Ewing Street. The canned summer lager is only available at the ballpark.

NOEL VELA: At a minimum of 25 IP, he has the lowest ERA (0.34) in Minor League Baseball. Also 9th in K/9 (11.96) and K% (33%).

COREY ROSIER: Leads the MWL in BB (28) and runs (31), 3rd in triples (3), and 4th in stolen bases (14). He's also 4th in the league in BB/K (1.04) and has the 10th lowest swinging strike % (9.1).

ROBERT HASSELL: Leads the MWL in hits (44), ranks 3rd in AVG (.328) and runs (22), 4th in OBP (.416) and RBIs (26), 5th in stolen bases (13), 6th in TB (67) and 10th in OPS (.905). Began season with 20-game on-base streak - has reached in all but 3 games.

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Has thrown out 17 baserunners attempting to steal - most in the MWL.

RIPKEN REYES: 3rd in the MWL in triples (3) and 9th in HBP (4). Has the 5th lowest K% (14.3) and the 2nd lowest swinging strike % (6.4).

CLOSE LOSSES: The TinCaps are 3-5 in games decided by 1 run, and 5-9 in games decided by 1 or 2 runs. The Tuesday win over West Michigan snapped a 3-game losing streak in 1-run contests.

TOUGH SCHEDULE: 27 of Fort Wayne's first 35 games this season have come against teams that have a winning record. The TinCaps went 5-1 at Lansing in their only previous series against a squad with a sub-.500 record... The TinCaps have also played more road games (21) than anyone else in the Midwest League.

BY WAY OF THE K: Among qualified pitchers, Ryan Bergert ranks 10th in the MWL in K/9 (11.79), just behind teammate Robert Gasser at 12.46 for the 8thspot. Gasser also ranks 9th in K% (32.6)... With a minimum of 15 IP, reliever Felix Minjarez is 3rd in K/9 (43.3) and 4th in K/9 15.6.

260 TO THE SHOW: In Fort Wayne's franchise history, 204 players have gone on to appear in the major leagues. So far this season, there've been 44 'Caps in MLB - not including the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr. on the Injured List. A record number 58 former Fort Wayne players appeared in The Show in 2021.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.