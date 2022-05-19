South Bend Cubs Announce Upcoming Game/Promotion Schedule

May 19, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The South Bend Cubs have announced their next homestand of the 2022 season. This Memorial Day weekend homestand hosts two Military Appreciation Days, Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29. As part of the celebration, any active military members and veterans can claim 2 free tickets to either Saturday or Sunday night's game.

Service members and veterans must claim their tickets by visiting the Four Winds Field Box Office and presenting their military identification card. Picking tickets up in advance is encouraged.

Also in this homestand are two post-game firework displays scheduled for Friday, May 27, and Sunday, May 29!

All homestand games take place at Four Winds Field, 501 W. South Street, South Bend. Tickets can be purchased online at SouthBendCubs.com or by calling the Box Office at 574-235-9988.

Tuesday, May 24, vs Great Lakes Loons, 6:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Triple Play Tuesday: Purchase a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 24 oz. fountain soda for just $13 in advance. Ticket packages purchased on game day are $14.

Tail Wagging Tuesday: Bring your dog to the ballpark and enjoy the game. Owners must sign a waiver prior to entry.

Wednesday, May 25, vs Great Lakes Loons, 11:05 a.m.

Gates open at 10 a.m.

Education Day: A special day game for schools and day camps to enjoy a field trip to Four Winds Field!

Thursday, May 26, vs Great Lakes Loons, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $2 domestic 16-ounce draft beer and regular 24-ounce fountain sodas all game long.

Friday, May 27, vs Great Lakes Loons, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Fantastic Friday Fireworks will begin immediately following the game.

Saturday, May 28, vs Great Lakes Loons, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Spin to Win Saturday: Nine lucky fans will have the opportunity to spin a prize wheel that will land on one of six amazing prizes, including a PS5, Xbox One, 50" TV, or iPad. Fans ages 18 and older are eligible to register and must be present at the game to win.

Military Appreciation Night: The South Bend Cubs will recognize and honor all military personnel. Active duty and veterans will receive two free tickets to the game, must claim tickets by visiting the Four Winds Field Box Office and presenting military ID.

Sunday, May 29, vs Great Lakes Loons, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Sunday FUNday: Fans can meet South Bend Cubs players during a pre-game autograph session from 5:15 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. and play catch on the field from 5:45 p.m. - 6:10 p.m.

Post-game fireworks will begin immediately following the game.

Military Appreciation Night: The South Bend Cubs will recognize and honor all military personnel. Active duty and veterans will receive two free tickets to the game, must claim tickets by visiting the Four Winds Field Box Office and presenting military ID.

As a reminder, the gates open two hours prior to the first pitch for all Friday, Saturday and Sunday games throughout the season. The Cubs Den Team Store and the 1st Source Bank Performance Center will be open during home games for all ticket holders.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.