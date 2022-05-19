Reds Star Joey Votto Expected to Play Game 1 of Dragons Doubleheader Tonight

Dayton, Ohio - Cincinnati Reds all-star first baseman Joey Votto is expected to continue his MLB injury rehabilitation assignment by playing the first game of a doubleheader with the Dayton Dragons tonight, Thursday, May 19, at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dragons will play two seven-inning games tonight against the Quad Cities River Bandits. The first game is scheduled to begin at 5:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:00 p.m.

Votto also played for the Dragons on Tuesday in the first game of the series, becoming the 38th Reds player to complete an injury rehab assignment with the Dragons, and the second of 2022. Luis Castillo served as the Dragons starting pitcher on April 24.

Votto played for the Dragons in 2003 and 2004 as a Minor League prospect. On two prior occasions, Votto has returned to Dayton for an injury rehab assignment, appearing in Midwest League games in 2009 and 2012.

Votto, in his 16th year in the Major Leagues with the Reds, has played in six all-star games, is a Gold Glove winner, and won the National League Most Valuable Player Award in 2010.

