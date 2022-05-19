Sky Carp Fall to Chiefs
May 19, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT - A large crowd full of patrons enjoying Thirsty Thursday on a beautiful early summer evening in Beloit saw the Sky Carp's comeback attempt fall short in a 5-3 loss to Peoria.
The Sky Carp entered the ninth inning trailing 5-2 but closed the gap to 5-3 on an RBI double by Kyler Castillo. They eventually put the tying run on base before the rally was quelled and the Chiefs took a two to one lead in the six-game series.
Dax Fulton (0-4) took the loss but struck out 10 batters and walked just one in five solid innings. The bullpen was also terrific, surrendering just one run in four innings of work.
Castillo led the hit parade with three, while Cody Morissette and Bennett Hostetler each added a pair.
The Sky Carp will face the Chiefs in game four of the series Friday at 6:35 p.m. The sky will be lighting up the night sky with a spectacular fireworks show following the game. Plus, it's SpaceGeese Night, which means the evening is sure to be filled lots of intergalactic fun!
