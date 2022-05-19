South Bend Beats Rattlers 3-2 in ten innings

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers threatened in the eighth, ninth, and tenth innings, but fell short in a 3-2 decision to the South Bend Cubs Thursday night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The Rattlers tied the game 2-2 in the ninth but left the winning run at third. In the tenth, Wisconsin had the tying run at third with no outs but couldn't push him across as the Cubs won their second game in a row over the Rattlers.

Wisconsin (23-13) loaded the bases in the bottom of the second inning with no outs. Tristan Peters doubled, Ethan Murray walked, and Carlos Rodríguez singled to right. Alex Hall knocked in Peters with a sacrifice fly to put the Timber Rattlers up 1-0.

South Bend (22-14) took the lead in the top of the fourth. Grayson Byrd reached on an error to start the inning. Then, Jake Slaughter's high fly to left carried over the wall for a two-run home run and the Cubs had a 2-1 lead.

The Rattlers offense went dormant after the run in the second inning. The next twenty Timber Rattlers were retired in order by three different South Bend pitchers. That streak was broken when Tyler Black drew a two-out walk in the eighth. Zavier Warren followed with a single and Joe Gray Jr walked to load the bases. However, a grounder to second ended the threat.

Peters started the bottom of the ninth with a single off the pitching hand of South Bend closer Hunter Bigge, who chased down the ball and threw wildly to first base. Peters was standing on third after the dust settled on the play. Murray was next and he walked and stole second to put the tying and winning runs in scoring position. They were still there with two outs and two strikes on Antonio Piñero. However, Bigge sailed a 2-2 pitch to the backstop and Peters raced home to score the tying run on a wild pitch. Bigge retired Piñero on the next pitch and the game went to the tenth inning.

Cole Roederer lined a single through the drawn-in infield with one out to score South Bend's go-ahead run from third in the top of the tenth.

Piñero started the bottom of the tenth on second base and went to third on a wild pitch by Reid Bailey. Piñero had to hold third on a soft grounder to first for the first out. Then, Warren walked with one out and Wes Clarke was hit by a pitch with two outs to load the bases. That brough Peters back to the plate and he sent a grounder through the box that made it past Bailey. However, shortstop Fabian Pertuz fielded the ball behind second and stepped on second to force Clarke and end the game.

Game four of the series is set for Friday night. Russell Smith (1-1, 4.95) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. South Bend has named DJ Herz (0-0, 1.93) as their starting pitcher. Game time is 6:40pm.

R H E

SB 000 200 000 1 - 3 5 1

WIS 010 000 001 0 - 2 5 1

FINAL - 10 INNINGS

HOME RUN:

SB:

Jake Slaughter (1st, 1 on in 4th inning off Justin Jarvis, 0 out)

WP: Hunter Bigge (2-0)

LP: James Meeker (2-2)

SV: Bailey Reid (1)

TIME: 2:30

ATTN: 2,170

