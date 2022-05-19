Dragons on TV Saturday and Sunday on Dayton's CW

DAYTON, OHIO-Dayton Dragons games this weekend will be televised live from Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Dayton's CW. Games on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22 will be televised. Saturday's telecast begins at 7:00 p.m. while the Sunday telecast will begin at 1:00 p.m. On both days, the Dragons will battle the Quad Cities River Bandits, the High-A affiliates of the Kansas City Royals.

These games are part of a 25-game Dragons television package in 2022.

All Dragons television broadcasts are presented by AES Ohio. All games will be broadcast live and in high definition on the following outlets:

Over the air Channel 26.1

Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013

Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26.

Dayton's CW reaches approximately 500,000 households and over 1.2 million potential viewers in a 10-county area.

Dragons Director of Broadcasting Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play. Mike Vander Woude, the voice of the Dragons from 2000-2007, will provide color commentary.

All broadcasts include the performing of the national anthem by local singers, groups, and musicians. Alyssa Hanson will sing the national anthem on Saturday, with Ashley Ortel set to sing on Sunday.

Tom Nichols is in his 15th year with the Dragons and 35th year in Minor League Baseball. He has broadcast over 4,000 minor league games since beginning his career in 1988 and has worked at every level of the minor leagues. He is a Ball State University graduate and a native of Muncie, Indiana, where he was inducted into the Delaware County Athletics Hall-of-Fame in 2009.

Mike Vander Woude: Mike was the original voice of the Dragons in 2000 and remained with the team as radio/television broadcaster through the 2007 season, when he departed to become the voice of the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Yankees. He returned to the Miami Valley after five seasons with the Yankees in 2012 and has worked on select Dragons radio and TV broadcasts over the years. Mike began his career as an announcer in Minor League Baseball in 1995.

Dragons 2022 Television Broadcast Schedule (remaining games)

May 21, 7:00 p.m. vs. Quad Cities

May 22, 1:00 p.m. vs. Quad Cities

June 4, 7:00 p.m. vs. South Bend

June 5, 1:00 p.m. vs. South Bend

June 11, 7:00 p.m. vs. Great Lakes

June 12, 1:00 p.m. vs. Great Lakes

June 25, 7:00 p.m. vs. Lake County

June 26, 1:00 p.m. vs. Lake County

July 9, 7:00 p.m. vs. West Michigan

July 10, 7:00 p.m. vs. West Michigan

July 22, 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne

July 23, 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne

August 6, 7:00 p.m. vs. Peoria

August 7, 1:00 p.m. vs. Peoria

August 13, 7:00 p.m. vs. Lansing

August 14, 1:00 p.m. vs. Lansing

Sept. 3, 7:00 p.m. vs. Cedar Rapids

Sept. 4, 1:00 p.m. vs. Cedar Rapids

