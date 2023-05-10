TinCaps Game Information: May 10 vs. Beloit Sky Carp

Fort Wayne TinCaps (9-19) vs. Beloit Sky Carp (17-10)

Wednesday, May 10 | 6:35 pm | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Jared Kollar vs. RHP Jared Poland

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: TinCaps starting pitcher Keegan Collett fanned the first seven he faced and center fielder Jakob Marsee homered for the second straight game, but Beloit homered three times in a 14-4 win on a pleasant Tuesday night at Parkview Field.

PLAYING THE LONG BALL: The TinCaps have homered in 9 consecutive games, their longest streak of the season. They're 5-4 during that stretch. In the final game of the Lake County series Sunday, Fort Wayne blasted a season-high 4 homers, and hit 11 total during the 6-game set.

BACK-TO-BACK JACKS: In Sunday's series finale at Lake County, CF Jakob Marsee and SS Jackson Merrill hit back-to-back home runs. They became the first TinCaps to accomplish that feat since April 10, 2022, when Robert Hassell III and current TinCap Joshua Mears did the same at Dayton.

SEEING IT WELL: CF Jakob Marsee has become a regular on the basepaths. Marsee's OBP is .420, which is good for 7th in the MWL. Marsee has also drawn 25 walks (20% BB rate), which is 3rd-most in the MWL and has 11 SB (4th).

MERRILL MADNESS: SS Jackson Merrill is the top-rated prospect in the Midwest League (No. 17 on MLB.com's overall list). For the season, he's struck out at just a 13% rate, the 7th-lowest clip in the MWL.

CASTAÑON POWER: 3B Marcos Castañon has showcased his power via the longball. With his two homers at Lake County, he's now tied for 3rd in the MWL with 5. Castañon has also racked up 19 RBIs (T-2nd).

MARTORELLA ROLLING: 1B/LF Nathan Martorella has been on a tear. In Friday's win at Lake County, Martorella became the first TinCap to homer twice in a game since Olivier Basabe did it at Classic Park in August of 2022. He is tied for 3rd-most in the MWL with 5. Martorella has struck out at a 13% clip, which is the 6th-lowest rate in the MWL. He's also tied for 2nd in the MWL with 19 RBIs... Before the season, Baseball America projected Martorella as a 1B/DH poised to break through as a "Top 100 Prospect."

VALENZUELA ON THE RISE: In C Brandon Valenzuela's last 5 starts, he's hitting 7-for-16 (.438) with a double, 3 walks, 3 homers and 4 RBIs.

YOUNG ARMS: The TinCaps have the youngest pitching staff in the Midwest League. Fort Wayne's pitchers on average are 22 years old (the average age for a pitcher in the MWL is 23). Starting pitcher Victor Lizarraga, who's 19 and won't turn 20 until Nov. 30, is the youngest player in the league. (Meanwhile, shortstop Jackson Merrill, who turned 20 last month, was the 9th youngest player in the league to begin the year).

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 212 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 46 so far this season.

