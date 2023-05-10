Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes Pack for Wednesday (12:05 PM Start at Peoria)

Wednesday, May 10, 2023lGame # 29

Dozer Parkl Peoria, Ill. l12:05 p.m. (EDT)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (12-16) at Peoria Chiefs (16-12)

RH Chase Petty (no record) vs. RH Trent Baker (2-1, 3.57)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Peoria Chiefs (affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) in the second game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Tuesday: Peoria 3, Dayton 2. The Chiefs overcame a 2-0 deficit with two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth to win. Dayton's two runs came on a fifth inning two-run home run by Edwin Arroyo on the 10th pitch of the at-bat. Hunter Parks was sensational for the fourth straight start, working five scoreless innings without allowing a runner past second base. Arroyo and Austin Hendrick had two hits for Dayton.

Last Series (May 3-7): Dayton won four-of-six games at Lansing. Dayton team stats in the series: .240 batting average; 5.7 runs/game; 8 home runs; 7 stolen bases; 2.31 ERA; 5 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons have lost two straight games after winning five of the previous six games.

Over the last eight games, Dragons pitchers have posted an ERA of 2.30 (66.2 IP, 17 ER), 0.66 better than any other team in the MWL from April 30-May 9.

Over the last 16 games (April 21-May 9), the Dragons lead the MWL in runs scored (99), home runs (23), slugging percentage (.451), and OPS (.809). Over those 16 games, the Dragons have moved from last in the league in runs to second (one behind West Michigan).

Player Notes

Blake Dunn has been named Cincinnati Reds Minor League Player of the Month for April. Dunn was previously named MWL April Player of the Month. In April, he led the MWL in OPS (1.240), on-base percentage (.538), and runs (17); was second in batting average (.386), slugging percentage (.702), and stolen bases (11); and tied for second in home runs (5), and RBI (18).

Jack Rogers is tied for second in the MWL in RBI (19), tied for fifth in extra base hits (11), and eighth in both OPS (.888) and slugging percentage (.513). He is hitting .320 over his last 14 games with eight extra base hits including three home runs.

Ruben Ibarra hit three home runs in the Lansing series and has four on the year in just 12 games with the Dragons, batting .342.

Austin Hendrick has hit safely in nine straight games, batting .400 (14 for 35) with three doubles, four RBI, and four stolen bases. The nine-game hitting streak is the longest of the year for a Dayton player.

Tyler Callihan over his last six games is 8 for 22 (.364) with two home runs, four doubles, and seven RBI.

Starting pitcher Hunter Parks over his last four starts: 20 IP, 9 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 BB, 19 SO, 0.45 ERA. His season ERA is 1.82.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, May 11 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-2, 3.92) at Peoria RH Zane Mills (3-1, 6.12)

Friday, May 12 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-2, 3.60) at Peoria RH Tim Hence (0-0, 0.00)

Saturday, May 13 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (1-0, 2.42) at Peoria LH Alex Cornwell (3-1, 3.19)

Sunday, May 14 (2:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuña (2-0, 2.42) at Peoria RH Ian Bedell (2-1, 0.90)

