Trenkle to the IL, Prospect OF Elliott Joins Nuts

The Lansing Lugnuts (13-14) announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Outfielder Caeden Trenkle promoted to Midland (Double-A - Texas League)

- Outfielder Clark Elliott received from Stockton (Single-A - California League)

Caeden Trenkle, 21, was drafted by Oakland in the ninth round in 2022 from Oklahoma State University. In his first year in High-A, Trenkle reached base in his first 18 games for the Lugnuts and is slashing .250/.367/.389 in 21 games overall, adding two doubles, one triple, two homers, four steals and a team-leading 14 runs scored. In Game 2 of a doubleheader on May 4, Trenkle supplied a two-out game-winning RBI single to beat Dayton, 6-5, in the bottom of the ninth.

Clark Elliott, 22, was selected 69th overall in 2022 in the Competitive Balance Round B following the second round. A native of Barrington, Illinois, Elliott excelled at the University of Michigan and was named All Big Ten 1st Team and the Big Ten Tournament's Most Outstanding Player in 2022. He batted .269/.418/.344 in 26 games in Stockton, with two doubles, one triple, one home run, five steals and more walks (21) than strikeouts (20). Elliott is rated MLB Pipeline's No. 16 Oakland A's prospect and the No. 4 outfield prospect in the organization.

The updated Lansing roster has 27 active players and six players on the Injured List.

