Martorella, Zabala Homer, But Sky Carp Rally Late

May 10, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - TinCaps left fielder Nathan Martorella blasted a three-run homer and catcher Juan Zabala hit his first bomb of the year, but the Beloit Sky Carp (Miami Marlins affiliate) rallied back from a two-run deficit to win 6-5 in a back-and-forth affair Wednesday night at Parkview Field.

Fort Wayne second baseman Lucas Dunn also had a 2-for-4 night with a walk and an RBI.

Beloit opened the scoring with three runs in the top of the second inning, highlighted by an RBI double from left fielder Davis Bradshaw.

Fort Wayne answered, however, with Dunn driving in Martorella in the third. Then in the fourth, Zabala's solo homer cut the deficit in half, and Martorella's go-ahead home run put the 'Caps in front, 5-3. For Martorella, it was his team-best sixth long ball of the year. He ranks second in the league in both home runs (6) and RBIs (22).

Later in the sixth, the Sky Carp clawed back to within a run, scoring on a wild pitch. Beloit second baseman Yiddi Cappe gave the Sky Carp the lead for good on a two-run double with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh.

Fort Wayne reliever Alan Mundo provided two shutout innings in the eighth and ninth.

The TinCaps have homered in 10 consecutive games.

Next Game: Thursday, May 11 vs. Beloit Sky Carp (7:05 p.m.)

Manzanas Luchadoras de Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Victor Lizarraga

Paletas de Beloit Probable Starter: RHP Gabe Bierman

Watch: MyNetwork 21.3 (Xfinity 1172) | Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

