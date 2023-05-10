Captains Allow Three Home Runs, Commit Three Errors in Third Straight Defeat

EASTLAKE, Ohio - For the second straight game, the Lake County Captains (15-13) fell to the Great Lakes Loons (19-10), this time by a final score of 8-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park. This is Lake County's third straight defeat, and fifth in their last six games.

Despite the Captains having more hits (4) than Great Lakes (3), all of the Loons' hits brought in runs, as each one was a solo home run.

In the first inning, an RBI groundout by Great Lakes shortstop Alex Freeland put the game's first run on the board. After a scoreless inning from both sides in the second, Loons designated hitter Dalton Rushing hit a solo home run in the third, extending Great Lakes' lead to 2-0 through three innings.

Then, Loons first baseman Yunior Garcia would hit his fifth home run of the season, a solo shot, to give Great Lakes a 4-0 advantage through four innings. The team's third run was courtesy of a wild pitch.

In the fifth inning, Rushing would hit his second solo home run of the game, his seventh home run of the season, leading the Loons to a five-run lead. Following the next two hitters being retired, Great Lakes third baseman Taylor Young would be hit-by-pitch, which led to the Captains removing starting pitcher Reid Johnston from the game.

In his fourth start of the season, the right-hander pitched 4.2 innings, allowing 3 hits, a season-high 5 runs (tied), and a career-high 4 walks, while throwing 4 strikeouts in 88 pitches.

Reliever Josh Wolf would then enter the game. The Lake County right-hander would pitch 2 scoreless, hitless innings of relief, allowing two walks and throwing 3 strikeouts.

The Captains would tally their only offense of the game in the fifth inning. Left fielder Will Bartlett would begin the home half of the frame with a leadoff double, which extended his hitting streak to four games. Following a flyout from catcher Joe Donovan, designated hitter Victor Planchart would take a 3-2 pitch to right field for an RBI double, his fifth RBI of the season, making it a 5-1 contest.

Both teams proceeded to go scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings. While the Captains had the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, second baseman Yordys Valdes would fly out to left field, leaving three runners on in the inning.

Captains reliever Tyler Thornton then entered the game in the top of the eighth. Despite not allowing a hit and throwing 5 strikeouts in 2 innings pitched, Great Lakes would put three more runs on the board In the frame.

With runners on first and second, Loons right fielder Ismael Alcantara reached on a fielder's choice, as Yordys Valdes dropped a throw at second base from Thornton that allowed a run to score. Soon after, Alcantara stole second base, and an errant throw to the bag from Donovan let another Great Lakes run score. Then, Loons left fielder Chris Alleyne hit a sacrifice fly to conclude the game's scoring at 8-1.

Finally, in the bottom of the ninth, with a runner on first base, Victor Planchart grounded into a 6-3 double play to end the contest.

First pitch for Game 3 of this week's six-game series between the Captains and Loons is scheduled for tomorrow night at 6:35 PM. Coverage of the game can be found on both the Bally Live app and MiLB.tv, as well as through @LCCaptains on Twitter and Instagram.

