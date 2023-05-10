Dragons Pitchers Allow Just 2 Hits While Trautwein Homers in Dragons 5-1 Win at Peoria

Peoria, Ill. - Dayton pitchers Chase Petty, Carson Rudd, and Donovan Benoit combined to allow just two hits while Michael Trautwein hit a three-run home run as the Dragons defeated the Peoria Chiefs 5-1 on Wednesday afternoon. The two teams have split the first two games of the six-game series. The Dragons are 5-3 on their current 12-game road trip.

Petty, considered by several rating services as the top pitching prospect in the Cincinnati Reds farm system, made his first appearance of the season, starting the game for the Dragons. Petty went four innings, throwing 64 pitches, allowing one run on one hit with one walk and three strikeouts. After the first inning, Petty retired nine of the 10 batters he faced.

The Dragons scored in the top of the first inning when Blake Dunn reached on an infield single, went to second on a wild pitch, to third on a groundout, and scored on Austin Hendrick's groundout to third base to make it 1-0. Peoria responded with their only run of the day in the bottom of the first.

The Dragons regained the lead in the fourth when Tyler Callihan opened the inning with a single to left and scored from first when Austin Callihan doubled off the right field fence and the Peoria right fielder threw wildly back to the infield to make it 2-1.

Rudd replaced Petty to start the fifth inning and was brilliant. He allowed a single to the first batter he faced and then retired the next 12 in a row including seven on strikeouts.

In the top of the ninth, with the Dragons still leading 2-1, Michael Trautwein delivered a two-out, three-run home run to left-center field to give Dayton a 5-1 lead. The homer was Trautwein's third of the year. Benoit issued a lead-off walk in the bottom of the ninth but got a double play ball followed by a strikeout to end the game.

Rudd (3-2) earned the victory with four near-perfect innings of relief.

The Dragons finished the day with seven hits. Trautwein was 2 for 3 with a home run, single, and walk. Austin Hendrick had an infield single in his final plate appearance to extend his hitting streak to 10 straight games.

Up Next: The Dragons (13-16) will meet the Chiefs (16-13) in Peoria on Thursday night at 7:35 p.m. (EDT). Javi Rivera (0-2, 3.92) will start for Dayton.

The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, May 16 against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com or call (937) 228-2287.

